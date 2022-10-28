Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
thesungazette.com
Bryan Cogburn officially named Porterville fire chief
PORTERVILLE – A man from Fresno County with almost 20 years of fire service under his belt has been named the new fire chief for the city of Porterville. The city of Porterville announced Bryan Cogburn, 44, as the new fire chief of Porterville Fire Department. Cogburn has served as acting fire chief since November 2021, after former chief Dave LaPere took medical leave, and was sworn in as fire chief on Oct. 20.
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
thesungazette.com
Medicinal cannabis rolls into Exeter
EXETER – After several years Exeter is finally taking the last steps to allow a medicinal cannabis business to set up shop in downtown. The Exeter Planning Commission made a few changes to Exeter’s ordinances, allowing for the medicinal clinic BioLife to enter into the community. At the Oct. 20 meeting, the commission approved two specific ordinance changes ultimately allowing for the medicinal cannabis shop to enter the city. The final approval of the new ordinances is up to city council and will be voted on before the end of the year. However, this change does not mean the city will be allowing recreational cannabis retail shops.
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Porterville Recorder
City of Porterville receives $1.5 million grant for non-motorized pathways
The City of Porterville announced on Thursday it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant for its High-intensity Activated crosswalk, HAWK, Pedestrian Crossings Project. The grant will be used to install three control signal lights, known as HAWK systems, used by pedestrians to stop traffic so they can cross the street safely. The grant was awarded by the California Transportation Commission through the Active Transportation Program, ATP, which was created by California Senate Bill 99 to encourage increased non-motorized uses of transportation, such as walking and biking.
Porterville Recorder
City of Porterville to place two trash bins along river
In an effort to get a handle on the trash that's accumulating as a result of the homeless encampments, the City of Porterville is launching a clean-up project along the Tule River. The city will two trash bins along the river that will be scheduled to be emptied on a...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance
FARMERSVILLE – The city of Farmersville is revving up to implement a new electric charging station ordinance. After January businesses lining Highway 198 in the city will be able to cut through the red tape to install stations for travelers and residents. The city of Farmersville is establishing an...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
Dine and Dish: Vejar's in Tulare serving families for nearly 50 years
Vejar's has been feeding Tulare families for 45 years. It is a favorite of AM Live Anchor Jason Oliveira, so we had to come check it out.
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
thesungazette.com
Sheriffs seize money, drugs and guns in major bust
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in combination with other agencies took down a huge drug and firearm trafficking operation that totaled 13 arrests from around Tulare County. On Monday Oct. 24, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with nine other law enforcement...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cocooning complete for Hanford reactor
RICHLAND, Washington – Workers with Hanford Site contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company recently completed construction of a protective enclosure over the former K East Reactor building. The cocoon, which is a huge steel structure, is more than 120 feet tall and 150 feet wide. The interim safe storage structure...
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
KMPH.com
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Comments / 0