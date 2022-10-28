Simon Jordan slams Jurgen Klopp's 'piddly-pop' £30,000 fine after the German was charged with 'improper conduct' following his touchline hysterics against Manchester City as the ex-Crystal Palace owner calls for tougher punishments

Simon Jordan has blasted the FA's decision to hand Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a £30,000 fine for his touchline rage during their win over Manchester City earlier in October.

Klopp was given his fine as part of an 'improper conduct' charge following his dugout antics as Liverpool ended City's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The German was sent off by match referee Anthony Taylor for screaming in a match officials face following the decision not to award a foul on Mo Salah after he was hauled to the ground by Bernardo Silva.

On Wednesday Klopp was charged by the FA and fined for his actions, but wasn't handed a touchline ban meaning he will be in the dugout for Saturday evening's Anfield clash with Leeds.

Former Crystal Palace owner turned talkSPORT pundit Jordan, has called for football managers to hold 'more accountability' and mocked the FA for handing Klopp a 'piddly-pop fine' that would fail to make any serious dent in the Liverpool manager's wallet.

Speaking on talkSPORT's Friday show, Jordan fumed: 'No one gets a pass for making mistakes and there should be accountability.

Referee Anthony Taylor (blue) showed Klopp his first red card since moving to England in 2015

'They shouldn't just sail off into the sunset after making mistakes, the referees and the officials.

'But a narrative, this rhetoric is being built up by managers that they can say what they want, when they want, they get a slap on the wrist, they get sent to the stands for five minutes whilst still picking the team, whilst still probably communicating with their number twos and their assistant managers.

'They then get some piddly-pop fine, which is probably ten per cent or five per cent of their weekly take-home pay. It is not the answer.'

Klopp's sending off was the first red card of his Liverpool tenure since arriving at the Merseyside club in 2015, marking a change in sideline tempers that have been previously remained cool under the German's watchful eye.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Klopp said:

'I think I should have dealt with it differently, with the situation, which I do normally. It was a very intense game with a lot of decisions that the managers on both sides didn't understand.