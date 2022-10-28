ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Simon Jordan slams Jurgen Klopp's 'piddly-pop' £30,000 fine after the German was charged with 'improper conduct' following his touchline hysterics against Manchester City as the ex-Crystal Palace owner calls for tougher punishments

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Simon Jordan has blasted the FA's decision to hand Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a £30,000 fine for his touchline rage during their win over Manchester City earlier in October.

Klopp was given his fine as part of an 'improper conduct' charge following his dugout antics as Liverpool ended City's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The German was sent off by match referee Anthony Taylor for screaming in a match officials face following the decision not to award a foul on Mo Salah after he was hauled to the ground by Bernardo Silva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxV7m_0iqML4rd00
Jurgen Klopp has been handed a £30,000 fine by the FA after he was sent off against Man City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOIj1_0iqML4rd00
The German (left) was charged with 'improper conduct' by the FA on Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday Klopp was charged by the FA and fined for his actions, but wasn't handed a touchline ban meaning he will be in the dugout for Saturday evening's Anfield clash with Leeds.

Former Crystal Palace owner turned talkSPORT pundit Jordan, has called for football managers to hold 'more accountability' and mocked the FA for handing Klopp a 'piddly-pop fine' that would fail to make any serious dent in the Liverpool manager's wallet.

Speaking on talkSPORT's Friday show, Jordan fumed: 'No one gets a pass for making mistakes and there should be accountability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10t2Np_0iqML4rd00
Klopp's FA charge relates to his touchline behaviour in October's 1-0 win over Man City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0WWL_0iqML4rd00
Referee Anthony Taylor (blue) showed Klopp his first red card since moving to England in 2015

'They shouldn't just sail off into the sunset after making mistakes, the referees and the officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuREH_0iqML4rd00
Kloppe (right) was sent off for berating officials

'But a narrative, this rhetoric is being built up by managers that they can say what they want, when they want, they get a slap on the wrist, they get sent to the stands for five minutes whilst still picking the team, whilst still probably communicating with their number twos and their assistant managers.

'They then get some piddly-pop fine, which is probably ten per cent or five per cent of their weekly take-home pay. It is not the answer.'

Klopp's sending off was the first red card of his Liverpool tenure since arriving at the Merseyside club in 2015, marking a change in sideline tempers that have been previously remained cool under the German's watchful eye.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Klopp said:

'I think I should have dealt with it differently, with the situation, which I do normally. It was a very intense game with a lot of decisions that the managers on both sides didn't understand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8dQs_0iqML4rd00
Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan demanded harsher punishments for managers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Samuel Eto'o gives withering assessment of his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry in new documentary as he incredibly claims the Arsenal legend was 'not on my level'... and even suggests Nicolas Anelka was a better player

Samuel Eto'o has sensationally claimed that he was operating on a different level to his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry. The ex-Cameroonian striker played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barca, but believes the Frenchman was not on 'my level'. He further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer...
Daily Mail

'They are in major trouble': Paul Merson says Liverpool's failure to follow up their win over Man City with results against Nottingham Forest and Leeds is 'inexcusable'... as Arsenal legend says teams are no longer 'scared' of them

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has criticised Liverpool for their start to the season and said that Jurgen Klopp's side are no longer feared by opponents. Klopp watched on on Saturday night as his team fell to a second consecutive defeat - their fourth of the season so far - against Leeds having lost against Nottingham Forest the weekend prior.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Birmingham City could be charged with breaching EFL rules after receiving funding from prospective buyers Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez without approval

Birmingham City could be charged with breaching Football League rules for receiving funding from prospective buyer Paul Richardson without securing approval from the EFL. Sportsmail has learned that Richardson and his business partner Maxi Lopez have been helping Birmingham with their running costs for some time, leading the EFL to investigate whether they are acting as directors of the club, which would constitute a breach of their rulebook and lead to disciplinary charges.
Daily Mail

Gary Neville QUITS role as Salford City chief executive with the former Manchester United player says that the development of the club is such that it needs somebody's full attention with Nicky Butt set to take over

Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced. Neville took on the role on a part-time basis after he and former Manchester United 'Class of 92' team-mates Butt, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs purchased the club along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim eight years ago.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has lost his Manchester United "King of the Gym" title to Casemiro' with his old Real Madrid team-mate 'able to lift 300kg - 50kg MORE than the Portugal forward'

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his 'King of the Gym' title at Manchester United, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has been engulfed in a series of controversies around his future with the Red Devils in recent times, is said to have been regarded as the strongest player at the club, able to leg press up to 250kg per rep.
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star

Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness

Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
Daily Mail

Alexis Sanchez says he still has affection for Arsenal and admits 'beating Spurs is always a great joy' as he looks to knock Antonio Conte's team out of the Champions League

Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is hoping to regain some favour in north London by helping knock Tottenham out of the Champions League. Sanchez was a favourite at the Emirates Stadium between 2014 and 2018, scoring 80 goals in 166 games, but tarnished his reputation when he forced a move to Manchester United, where he was a subsequent flop.
Daily Mail

Still got it! 35-year-old Luis Suarez bags a brace in man-of-the-match display against Liverpool - not that one! - as his boyhood side Club Nacional clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship

Luis Suarez starred in a man-of-the-match performance, netting a brace of goals to help his boyhood side, Club Nacional, defeat Uruguayan side Liverpool 4-1 and clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship. The 2014 Premier League golden boot winner left Atletico Madrid in July, joining up with his Club Nacional for the...
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski will score no matter how bad Barcelona play, Girona's penalty against Real Madrid shows VAR is more trouble than it's worth and Atletico can't defend with Diego Simeone's favourite double act... 10 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM LALIGA

Real Madrid looked as if they would have the league sown up before the World Cup kicked off at one point on Saturday, but Robert Lewandowski didn’t move to Spain for the ham and generous spirit measures. His goal and Girona’s superb performance in the Santiago Bernabeu mean there’s...
Daily Mail

'He was asking why I didn't play like the last 15 minutes for the whole game': James Maddison opens up on his chat with Pep Guardiola after Man City's win at Leicester

Pep Guardiola cheekily quizzed James Maddison about Leicester’s tactics in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at The King Power on Saturday but said afterwards it was his team’s responsibility to break down opponents who want to defend. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers switched to a back-five to try and...
Daily Mail

'We can't just rely on one game. We need to build momentum in our season': Jesse Marsch's sense of adventure brings rich reward at Anfield - and he knows his Leeds side must use it as a springboard

Jesse Marsch was ready to head for home but still had time to fulfil one last media request, in Anfield’s players’ tunnel. As he gathered his thoughts, the eye was drawn to a quote from Jurgen Klopp that adorned the wall over the Leeds manager’s left shoulder.
Daily Mail

England World Cup watch: Callum Wilson stakes his claim, Reiss Nelson impresses off the bench and Marcus Rashford hits 100... but a Bukayo Saka injury scare will no doubt give Gareth Southgate cause for concern

With the World Cup looming ever closer, every English player is looking to book their ticket on the plane to Qatar. While Gareth Southgate is known for having his favourites when it comes to the Three Lions' starting XI, England are blessed with depth across the field and it is not too late for a player to stake their claim to a spot in the squad.
Daily Mail

'Wilfried does not need protection... he can stand up for himself': Patrick Vieira heaps praise on Zaha after he brushed off rough treatment by Southampton defenders to help set up Odsonne Edouard's winner

Patrick Vieira hailed Wilfried Zaha's ability to stand up for himself after he withstood rough Southampton treatment to set up the winner for Crystal Palace on Saturday. It was the Eagles' third successive home win and took them into the top half of the league. Zaha, whose contract expires in...
Daily Mail

'They look like the old Arsenal': Michail Antonio likens table-topping Gunners to Arsene Wenger's Invincibles of 19 years ago... as West Ham forward praises the owners for sticking by Mikel Arteta

Michail Antonio has praised the set-up of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, and compared them to the legendary 'Invincibles' side of the early 2000s. The West Ham player went from featuring for his club at Old Trafford on Sunday to being a pundit on BBC's 'Match of the Day 2'. As...
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United youth boss Neil Wood warns that Erik ten Hag's decision to bring Alejandro Garnacho into the club's first team set-up could ultimately harm winger's development

Former Manchester United youth boss Neil Wood has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to bring starlet Alejandro Garnacho into the club's first team setup. Having developed a sizeable buzz at Old Trafford thanks to his performances for United's u23s, the Argentina youth international was entrusted by Ten Hag to make a number of cameo appearances in both the Premier League and in Europe earlier this season.
Daily Mail

'We want to be the best pack in the world': England flanker Marlie Packer is determined to guide the Red Roses to World Cup glory after a hat-trick in their quarter-final demolition of Australia

Marlie Packer laid down the gauntlet to England to become ‘the best pack in the world’ after Simon Middleton’s Red Roses moved to within two wins of global glory. Saracens flanker Packer scored a hat-trick in another dominant English display as they destroyed Australia 41-5 in their World Cup quarter-final clash at Waitakere Stadium.
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Nothing makes sense about Liverpool at the moment. This is, without question, the biggest challenge of Jurgen Klopp's reign. Next week's trip to Tottenham is now CRITICAL

The question came, inevitably, but Jurgen Klopp was in no mood to give it too much thought. How could he?. Asking Liverpool's manager about his side's top four prospects at this stage of the season made as much sense as his team's tactics on an incomprehensible night. Nothing makes sense...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

676K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy