T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Playing in Eagles Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their star linebacker back in Week 8.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the field for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

T.J. Watt spoke to the media for the first time since his Week 1 injury where he suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon. He returned to practice this week and was a participant in all drills during the team's final preparation day.

Heading into the weekend, he won't rule out a possible activation and says he's "encouraged" by where he is physically.

"In totality, I'm just working on getting my body back to playing," Watt said. "There's a lot of aspects that go into an NFL football game and I feel like I'm going in the right direction."

Watt said it was a "good week" of work during his return to the field. He's not promising to play in Week 8 and isn't phased with the notion that he could get some snaps before the bye week rest, in order to see where he is health wise.

Instead, he's focusing on going in "the right direction" and will let the coaches and the medical staff make the final call.

As for him mentally wanting to be on the field, he said he's been waiting for his return.

"When it's been more than a few weeks, for all aspects - the physical aspect, but you have the mental aspect too, it always sucks when you can't physically put your hand in the pile and make a difference," Watt said. "Just trying to find any way I can get involved as possible without stepping on too many toes. I'm just excited to get back."

Watt's return was initially expected to come after the Week 9 bye, but with his 21-day window opening, anything is possible. For him, he's ready to get back to helping the Steelers turn things around.

"It's tough. It's a tough game," Watt said. "Flunky things happen and anything can happen on any given play. If anything, it gives me more of a reason to not take this game for granted. It sucks not being able to practice and not being able to play but when you come back it makes you cherish it that much more and makes you want it that much more."

