Pittsburgh, PA

T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Playing in Eagles Game

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blxWG_0iqMKu8B00

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their star linebacker back in Week 8.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the field for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

T.J. Watt spoke to the media for the first time since his Week 1 injury where he suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon. He returned to practice this week and was a participant in all drills during the team's final preparation day.

Heading into the weekend, he won't rule out a possible activation and says he's "encouraged" by where he is physically.

"In totality, I'm just working on getting my body back to playing," Watt said. "There's a lot of aspects that go into an NFL football game and I feel like I'm going in the right direction."

Watt said it was a "good week" of work during his return to the field. He's not promising to play in Week 8 and isn't phased with the notion that he could get some snaps before the bye week rest, in order to see where he is health wise.

Instead, he's focusing on going in "the right direction" and will let the coaches and the medical staff make the final call.

As for him mentally wanting to be on the field, he said he's been waiting for his return.

"When it's been more than a few weeks, for all aspects - the physical aspect, but you have the mental aspect too, it always sucks when you can't physically put your hand in the pile and make a difference," Watt said. "Just trying to find any way I can get involved as possible without stepping on too many toes. I'm just excited to get back."

Watt's return was initially expected to come after the Week 9 bye, but with his 21-day window opening, anything is possible. For him, he's ready to get back to helping the Steelers turn things around.

"It's tough. It's a tough game," Watt said. "Flunky things happen and anything can happen on any given play. If anything, it gives me more of a reason to not take this game for granted. It sucks not being able to practice and not being able to play but when you come back it makes you cherish it that much more and makes you want it that much more."

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8

One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: 3-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flips commitment from Oklahoma to Miami

The ebb and flow of recruiting provides a roller coaster journey for college football programs through the early signing period to national signing day. Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class took a hit on Friday night when three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Miami Hurricanes. Spencer had been committed to Brent Venables and Oklahoma since May and was one of the earliest commitments in the 2023 class.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement

Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
