Mobile, AL

Mobile man pleads guilty to 4-month-old’s murder

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man who was accused of murdering a 4-month-old pleaded guilty to the child’s death, according to court documents.

Markeise Caldwell was arrested in May 2018 for killing Kendrick Cole, a 4-month-old, and was charged with capital murder. Caldwell was the boyfriend of Cole’s mother. At the time of the arrest, Caldwell blamed Cole’s death on his drinking problems.

Mobile police were called to Providence Hospital due to receiving a report of possible child abuse to a child. Cole’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Caldwell plead guilty to the capital offense for the murder of a victim less than 14 years of age and aggravated child abuse. Caldwell will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

