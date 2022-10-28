ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m a bargain hunter and was baffled when I found a box in a charity shop – what I found inside was horrifying

By Elsa Buchanan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A BARGAIN hunter has shared the most horrifying discovery they had made when I found a box in a charity shop.

In a video that received over 100,500 likes, the TikToker, who posts under the account Bargainscouts, shared the dreadful discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7KDL_0iqMKbbc00
TikToker Bargrainscouts revealed the strange discovery in a viral video Credit: TikTok/@bargainscouts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fbXa_0iqMKbbc00
The box's lid had an handwritten inscription Credit: TikTok/@bargainscouts

The bargain hunter, who was shopping at Goodwill charity shop, appeared to have spotted a small ornately carved wooden box.

As he picked it up to inspect it, they discovered a strange note at the bottom of the box.

The handwritten inscription read: "Hapi Burkett", followed by a date: "9.06.2016".

But as he opens the lid to look inside the box, he made a gruesome finding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jn7o_0iqMKbbc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXEfG_0iqMKbbc00

The video shows the bargain hunter zooming in on the content - a round plaque and what appears to be ashes wrapped in a plastic bag.

By that point, Bargainscouts realised that the box contained the ashes of a pet, named Hapi.

Not all charity shop finds are this horrifying, however, as a shop manager from Wales, UK, found out.

Indeed, they discovered top secret plans for a British nuclear submarine stashed inside a suitcase - donated to her Barnado's store.

The documents on the now-decommissioned HMS Trafalgar were uncovered by her shocked staff following an anonymous donation.

Experts say the plans were most likely pinned up on the Royal Navy vessel so staff could get to grips with its layout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsGEv_0iqMKbbc00
Pet Hapi's plaque was discovered on top of a plastic bag full of ashes Credit: TikTok/@bargainscouts

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
851K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy