Tesla Cyberquad ATV for kids recalled for violating safety standards after adult woman gets hurt riding with 8-year-old

TESLA'S Cyberquad vehicle for kids has been recalled for violating federal safety standards after an incident in which a 36-year-old woman was injured while riding the toy ATV.

This mini electric vehicle, released at the same time as the brand's famous Cybertruck, has formerly been sold on their site.

Tesla's Cyberquad for kids has been recalled for safety risks Credit: Tesla

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has determined that the $1,900 children's vehicle does not measure up to proper safety standards.

In the recall statement, they said: "The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.

"Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs.

"ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.

"These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death."

Under the injuries subsection, they stated: "Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female."

When it comes to a solution for said motor hazard, the Commission listed simply "refund."

Approximately 5,000 units were recalled according to the site.

While the vehicle is Tesla-branded and sold on the Tesla site, they are made by Radio Flyer, a company known for red wagons, according to The Verge.

It boasts a steel body and reaches speeds up to 10 mph.

If you own one, the recall urges you to stop using the ATV immediately and take out the vehicle's motor controller.

Anybody who returns the controller to Radio Flyer will receive a full refund, according to their site.

The website also states that a receipt is not needed for the refund, so those who bought the motor secondhand will still receive money back for their purchase.

