ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tesla Cyberquad ATV for kids recalled for violating safety standards after adult woman gets hurt riding with 8-year-old

By Tatiana Louder
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCnXY_0iqMKQqV00

TESLA'S Cyberquad vehicle for kids has been recalled for violating federal safety standards after an incident in which a 36-year-old woman was injured while riding the toy ATV.

This mini electric vehicle, released at the same time as the brand's famous Cybertruck, has formerly been sold on their site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJA1G_0iqMKQqV00
Tesla's Cyberquad for kids has been recalled for safety risks Credit: Tesla

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has determined that the $1,900 children's vehicle does not measure up to proper safety standards.

In the recall statement, they said: "The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.

"Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs.

"ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.

"These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death."

Under the injuries subsection, they stated: "Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female."

When it comes to a solution for said motor hazard, the Commission listed simply "refund."

Approximately 5,000 units were recalled according to the site.

While the vehicle is Tesla-branded and sold on the Tesla site, they are made by Radio Flyer, a company known for red wagons, according to The Verge.

It boasts a steel body and reaches speeds up to 10 mph.

If you own one, the recall urges you to stop using the ATV immediately and take out the vehicle's motor controller.

Anybody who returns the controller to Radio Flyer will receive a full refund, according to their site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQIVj_0iqMKQqV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZ7IQ_0iqMKQqV00

The website also states that a receipt is not needed for the refund, so those who bought the motor secondhand will still receive money back for their purchase.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Comments / 124

Bill Jones
3d ago

An adult using a child's toy injures HERSELF...because she's an adult riding a toy designed for CHILDREN....is how it should read

Reply(9)
110
Jim Moss
2d ago

every ATV I've ever rode had a disclaimer " no passengers or riding double" you can't help stupid for not following instructions

Reply(3)
68
Liberal Fact Checker
2d ago

What in hell does a mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure have to do with this lady getting tossed at a speed under 10mph? What about the sticker that states no passengers?????

Reply(3)
34
Related
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
Daily Mail

Florida lawyer, 66, who helped overturn state law that required motorcycle riders to wear helmets is killed in crash alongside his girlfriend - while neither were wearing helmets

A Florida lawyer credited with helping overturn state laws forcing motorcyclists to wear helmets died alongside his girlfriend after their motorbike crashed - while neither was wearing a helmet. Ron Smith, 66, was heading to a memorial service for another biker in August when he crashed his bike into a...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time. 
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
850K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy