LA County Board of Supervisors Votes to Support Prop 1
A week before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law. “We will continue to do whatever we can to secure this...
LA City Council Quickly Ejects Protesters Demanding Resignations
The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters Tuesday after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the council resumes regular business. Council President Paul Krekorian...
Ordinance to End Oil Drilling in LA Moves Forward in Second Committee
A second council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and move forward...
LA’s Civil Rights Department Launches Discrimination Enforcement Division
Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected classes within three years of...
Cooler Weather, Rainy Conditions on Tap Across Southland
Rain has started to fall in Southern California Wednesday morning, leading to slick freeways and resulting in collisions and road closures. Three lanes of the westbound Santa Monica Freeway and South Hoover Street in downtown Los Angeles were closed for about two hours to clean up a car crash at around 1 a.m.
LA County Approves Nearly $50M in Sheriff’s Department Lawsuit Settlements
The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The board approved settlements in five cases, with the largest...
LA Council Again Explores Creating Office of Anti-Corruption and Transparency
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to renew its exploration of creating an Office of Anti-Corruption and Transparency in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The council began the process of establishing the office in 2020, but the matter expired because it was not placed back on the agenda for more than two years.
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
LA County to Explore Purchasing Student Debt of Some Employees
Los Angeles County will look into ways the county can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in, after a Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday. Introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Holly...
OC Health Care Agency Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Rising RSV Cases
Citing a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and emergency room visits, Orange County was under a health emergency declaration Tuesday, with the county health officer pointing to a sharp rise in cases of the respiratory infection RSV, combined with COVID-19 and flu. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus have been on...
Southland Gas Prices Drop for 28th Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 28th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.4 cents to $5.566. The average price has dropped 92.8 cents over the past 28 days, including 2.1 cents Tuesday, to its lowest...
Man Fatally Shot in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at...
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Man Who Threatened Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse Sentenced
A 44-year-old man who threatened acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse was on felony probation Tuesday and expected to begin serving a yearlong jail sentence sometime this month. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley pleaded guilty Monday to making death threats, as part of a plea agreement...
EBT Account Holders Warned To Be On Guard To Prevent Benefits Thefts
A growing number of thefts targeting Riverside County residents who depend on the state welfare system to purchase food are occurring in the Riverside metropolitan area and parts of the Coachella Valley, prompting authorities Monday to warn recipients to be cautious how and where they use their state-issued debit cards.
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
Man, 18, Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area of Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities Seek Man with Schizophrenia Reported Missing from South L.A. Area
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing from the Wesmont area near south Los Angeles. Nathan Aggarwal, 30, was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 10500 block of South Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Jury Awards $3.5 Million to Worker Who Protested Workplace Segregation
A jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Black former Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services employee who maintained she suffered a backlash for speaking out against racial segregation in the workplace. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel on Thursday found in favor of plaintiff Lorna Young on...
Former Writers Guild Worker Sues Over COVID Vaccine Mandate
A former high-level employee of the Writers Guild of America West Inc. is suing the organization, alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2021 for objecting to the guild’s coronavirus vaccination mandate. Scott Sawyer’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges religious discrimination, wrongful termination, harassment, failure to prevent discrimination and...
