Why does my car battery keep dying?

By Tatiana Louder
 3 days ago
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed.

Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle.

A dead car battery can be revived with a jumpstart or a solution of aspirin or Epsom salt dissolved in water

Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.

What can drain my car battery?

There are a few things that drain the life straight out of a car battery.

First, be sure to turn off your car lights - both your headlights and interior lights.

While some new vehicles have a feature that automatically shuts off headlights, many older models lack this convenience, causing your lights to stay on until the car battery is drained of all its juice.

There is also what's called a parasitic draw, according to Firestone Complete Auto Care. This is when any lights, doors, or even the radio is on when the engine is off.

Any time the engine of a car is off, the alternator is not charging the battery, so energy leaves it without any more being pushed in.

Loose or corroded battery connectors can also take a toll on the charging of the battery.

Each car battery has positive and negative terminals that connect it to the car.

Moving around or wear and tear on these can be costly to the life of the car's power source.

Extreme temperatures can also be a death knell for the car battery.

While newer editions of this important car part can resist the weather, older ones are particularly vulnerable, Firestone says.

Additionally, every time you drive, your car battery should be charging, so if your alternator isn't working, that spells trouble.

Even short drives can be detrimental to battery life, as they take power from the car's battery without giving it proper time for a recharge.

Finally, it just may be time for a new car battery altogether. An old, worn-out battery cannot possibly power a car properly.

How do I check if my car battery is dead?

The easiest way to have your battery tested is to take it down to an auto shop.

However, it's not something that's too difficult to do at home.

If you purchase a multimeter, set it for 15 - 20 volts, and connect the multimeter to the correct positive and negative sides of the battery, the voltage will tell the tale for you, Bridgestone says.

The manual of the car will tell you the exact voltage that your battery should clock in at. On average, though, 12.6 volts is ideal.

How can I fix a dead car battery?

There are a few ways that a dead car battery can be shocked back into life.

Most drivers have likely dealt with jumper cables before.

Putting them on the proper negative and positive sides of the batter, and hooking the ends to a car with a strong battery can give yours a jolt.

Additionally, there are some chemical reactions in a battery that can help you out in a pinch.

Dissolving seven to eight ounces of Epsom salt or about six grams of aspirin into water and then pouring the mixture over each battery cell can be enough to get your battery up and running, due to the rise in electrolytes, according to LiveAbout.

Of course, if neither of these is enough to get your battery going, you'll simply need a replacement.

Taking your battery to an auto center will help you get solid testing, a replacement, and legit disposal of the old one.

william jones
1d ago

A good trick to help extend the life us to keep the top of the battery clean, especially if it's not a sealed unit. The crap on top can cause a low grade voltage connection. Top post ones are more prone to this than side post.

