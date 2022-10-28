ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday

Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

What to make of Indiana women’s soccer’s 2022 growing pains

Indiana women’s soccer entered 2022 with a promising young roster coming off of two of the best seasons the program has ever had. In the shortened 2020-21 spring season, Indiana went 6-4-1 in the all-conference slate and racked up 19 points — a program record. In the fall of 2021, Indiana started 8-2-1 and finished with nine wins, yet another first for the program.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend against Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue

Indiana volleyball played a pair of home–and–away matches this past weekend after beating both Michigan State and Michigan on the road last weekend. Indiana first faced Rutgers on Friday night in Bloomington before traveling to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. Much of the Hoosier crowd in Wilkinson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: Strong schools make Bloomington a great community

Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. Strong schools make Bloomington a great community. The Monroe County Community School Corporation needs your help on Nov. 8 to support the school system that makes this such a nice place to live. We know excellent teachers and staff are vital to a quality education. At MCCSC, we want the best teachers and hourly staff to ensure the best learning experiences and outcomes for our students.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Student Health Center to offer flu shot clinics Nov. 4 and Nov. 7

IU is offering a series of flu shot clinics at the Student Health Center located at 600 Eagleson Ave. The on-campus clinics are for current IU Bloomington faculty, staff and enrolled students only. Students are required to schedule appointments online. The clinics will be offered on Friday, Nov. 4, and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system

A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Here’s how Monroe County voting really works

Shrouded in bureaucracy, voting can seem more confusing than it really is.To help ease your mind as Nov. 8 approaches, here’s how your vote will make it from you to the state on Election Day. For information on the candidates, political and education news and other coverage to help...
Indiana Daily Student

Q&A with ‘Hansel and Gretel’ director Candace Evans

The Musical Arts Center will open its third opera of the fall season with Englebert Humperdink’s “Hansel and Gretel.” The production will be directed by renowned theatrical director Candace Evans. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 17-18. Evans has returned to guest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy