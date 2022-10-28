USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre faces a race against time to make the World Cup after tearing a thigh muscle... with Celta Vigo saying he is out for 'around three weeks'

USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre faces a race against time to overcome a thigh injury and play at the World Cup next month.

His team, Spanish side Celta Vigo, said on Friday that he has a thigh muscle tear and will be injured for 'around three weeks'.

The World Cup starts on November 18 and the first game for the United States is on November 21 against Wales in 24 days.

Luca de la Torre has a thigh muscle tear and could miss the World Cup next month in Qatar

The USA midfielder is out for three weeks and his country's first game is 24 days away

The 24-year-old De la Torre has 12 caps for his country and made his first start for his country in February's World Cup qualifying win against Honduras.

He was widely expected to make Gregg Berhalter's 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar and was a contender to start the first game against Wales.

The USA also plays England and Iran in its World Cup group.

Earlier this week, Berhalter gathered his Major League Soccer-based players together for a training camp in Frisco, Texas as preparation for the tournament intensified.

Berhalter will name his 26-man roster for the World Cup on November 9, by which time more will be known about De la Torre's condition.

The 24-year-old has played five times since joining LaLiga team Celta Vigo in the summer

In its last games before the World Cup begins, the USA lost 2-0 to Japan and was held to a 0-0 draw by Saudi Arabia.

De la Torre only played against Japan. He joined Celta Vigo from Dutch team Heracles in July.

Celta Vigo is 13th in the LaLiga standings and De la Torre has played five times for them so far this season.