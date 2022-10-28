Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Metro News
Coastal Carolina at Marshall: What to watch for
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall seeks its first Sun Belt Conference home win Saturday night when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit Huntington for the Herd’s Homecoming game. Game time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is 7 p.m. and the contest is being shown nationally by the NFL Network. Marshall...
myhorrynews.com
Aynor knocks off Loris to claim third place in region
Aynor coach Jason Allen said his team hit “rock bottom” three weeks ago following a lopsided loss to Region 7-3A kingpin Dillon. The Blue Jackets sat at 0-2 in the region and 3-4 overall, but Allen told his players there was the opportunity for a strong finish in the three region games left.
myhorrynews.com
Sumter rolls past Conway on senior night
The Sumter High football team took care of business on Friday, rolling past Conway 45-0 to complete a perfect run through Region V-5A. The Gamecocks were firing on all cylinders despite some late injuries as they prepare to open the playoffs at home next week. Their opponent is still to be determined, as they’re facing a team receiving an at-large bid.
Paul Hogan resigns as CCU women’s head soccer coach
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan has resigned effective immediately, the CCU Athletics Department announced Friday. Hogan has served as Coastal Carolina’s women’s soccer head coach for the past 12 seasons (2011-22), compiling a record of 99-105-20, making him the all-time career wins leader in CCU women’s soccer history. “We thank Paul for […]
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scores and Highlights - Week 10
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. THURSDAY. Lake View 40, Hannah-Pamplico 32. Lewisville 44, McBee 18. FRIDAY. Carolina Forest 41, St....
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach not ready to give up on season yet, claims spirited win over Seahawks
North Myrtle Beach entered its regular season finale Friday night with one win on the season, riding a nine-quarter scoreless streak. But against their neighboring rival to the south, the Chiefs were giving no quarter at The Hank. Two goal-line stands in the first half among four fourth-down stops in...
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting a bit drier conditions for today but still cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle. For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances remain low but not zero throughout the day. There is enough moisture to produce a few sprinkles but besides that, it’s going to be a cloudy day. This will keep our temperatures at bay in the mid to upper 60s.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Halloween, rain chances remain low for Trick-or-Treating
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Halloween! If you are planning on taking the family Trick-or-Treating, we have some good news for you. As you step out the door this morning, some areas of patchy fog will be possible but we don’t expect too many issues on the road this morning. Temperatures are mild for the morning with the 50s inland and some 60s mixed in along the beaches.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
livability.com
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
Report: Sellers finding Myrtle Beach area homes staying on market for longer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new report on the housing market for September shows sellers are finding their houses are on the market for longer than they had hoped. The housing market report from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors highlighted trends in the area. Carolina Forest saw the biggest jump in new single-family […]
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
