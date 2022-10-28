ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 shot at Pittsburgh funeral

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police officers in Pittsburgh are investigating a shooting at a funeral in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Our sister station, WPXI, reported that at least six people were wounded and one is in critical condition.

The shooting happened outside the Destiny of Faith Church.

The church’s reverend told WPXI that people were hiding under pews as 40 to 50 shots were fired outside.

Witnesses told WPXI that the funeral was being held for a shooting victim from an incident earlier this month.

