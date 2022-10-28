ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce is sad, especially because of how real their marriage felt

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3C4c_0iqMJ9Cq00

They were the ultimate global power couple, fame and fortune, beauty and accomplishment. They were big deals before they met and it all just grew over the ensuing 13 years of marriage.

Two seemingly ageless icons, the fashion model and the football star, somehow transforming into a future with the promise of even more power and influence, twin business empires to go beyond the brilliance of their youthful pursuits.

Mostly though, they looked like a real marriage, a real partnership, the kind that defies their stature.

Tom Brady. Gisele Bündchen.

This was no Hollywood affair, no match made for tabloid publicity. They were old and established, not young and searching. They were raising three children, including one from Brady’s previous relationship. A life with plenty of well-documented school drop-off lanes and youth sports sidelines, of shared support and celebration, of vacation photos and postgame embraces.

Now it’s over.

Brady and Bündchen announced Friday that they had finalized their high-profile, yet low-spotlight, divorce. Details are scarce because that's how any couple would want it, and this feels no different than a normal relationship gone astray. This isn't some wild break-up because it was never that to begin with.

The way they handled the end is how they always handled things.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote. “We are blessed with wonderful and beautiful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

There is almost never a divorce that isn’t sad on some level, particularly when children are involved. What was full of promise and love had become irreconcilable. No one wants that. No one ever wants that. Still, it happens. Often.

Brady is the biggest sports star of the biggest sport in this country but no matter how big of a deal he became, his core was always rooted in a desire to live a traditional life.

He grew up in San Mateo, California, in a dream of a family; his parents married, three older sisters, all great athletes. Everything revolved around games and practices, from softball to golf to football. There were family dinners and family trips to watch the San Francisco 49ers and family board games where the older girls showed no mercy.

At a Super Bowl media day he once teared up when asked to name his hero.

“My dad is my hero because he is someone I look up to everyday …” he said before choking up, unable to continue.

He saw football as an interesting job, but still sought a regular old life. Everything was still about the wife and the kids, just another dude in his 40s. He would swell with pride when talking about his kids. He would light up when they’d run to him after a game. He would stand by the side of his wife and cheer on her successes.

Maybe it was impossible to have it all, but 90 percent of his non-business social media posts were about family, about simple things even if they were done on the grandest of scales.

Bündchen is reportedly no different. One of six kids to married parents who raised them in a small Brazilian city. The world would eventually become her runway, but to see her in the back halls of NFL stadiums, shuttling her children through crowds and paparazzi was to see any old mom and wife.

So, yeah, there will be big headlines and social media jokes and maybe even a sense of schadenfreude from those who traffic in seeing celebrities suffer.

This, though, is just sad. One more couple that didn’t stay together. One more family split in two. One more set of children dealing with the emotional uncertainty of a parental split, only with the details overwhelming the internet so there is almost nowhere to turn.

“[Divorce] is, of course, painful and difficult,” Brady wrote. “Like it is for most people who go through the same things every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other.”

Here, on their worst days, they deserve empathy. Brady, as a NFL quarterback, has nowhere to hide and process the loss. He played two NFL games (both losses) the same week his divorce was finalized and the realization he'd no longer have his children with him every day was cemented. Imagine that stress? He looked defeated and exhausted at the stadium, but it's a wonder he managed to play.

For years they looked like the couple that had it all. From Met Gala red carpets to Lombardi trophy podiums, from family portraits on the beach to hugs with the kids.

In truth, they were just another couple, just another family trying to make it in America. And like so many others less known or wealthy, for whatever reason it didn’t last, it didn’t survive as intended.

It sucks. Every time, for every one, including Tom and Gisele.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
RadarOnline

Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
MIAMI, FL
People

Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama

The Blue Bloods actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that reads: “Not everything is meant to be mended” Bridget Moynahan is getting philosophical on Instagram.  On Saturday, the actress and model reposted a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships aren't meant to be fixed. "Not everything is meant to be mended," wrote Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie

Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy