Alarm malfunction prompts shooter scare at Sanger school, police say

SANGER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An alarm malfunction caused an active shooter scare at a middle school on Friday morning, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Around 10:00 a.m., officers were called out to Washington Academic Middle School for reports of an active shooter.

Officials said students had called 911 after an alarm malfunctioned at the school.

When officers arrived, they were able to determine that there was never an active shooter on campus.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Probation Department, and deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the school.

