Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. An area of low pressure could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents say permit delays keeping them from repairing homes after Hurricane Ian
Florida residents say permit delays keeping them from repairing homes after Hurricane Ian. People in News Smyrna Beach impacted by historic flooding tell FOX 35 they're frustrated, trying to cut through the red tape before they can repair their homes. Some say it's taking weeks to get permit from the city.
fox35orlando.com
Young Florida girl fighting aggressive brain cancer; will travel to D.C. for experimental treatment
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Florida community has rallied together to support a seven-year-old girl who is fighting an extremely aggressive form of cancer. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Vivian Sleeth's parents noticed that she was watching TV sideways and that her vision had apparently doubled. Her parents took her to see an optometrist, and eventually she was diagnosed with childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIGS), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer.
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Florida mother missing for more than a decade
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - What happened to Lacey Buenfil? The Florida mom has been missing for more than a decade and her disappearance remains unsolved. Buenfil, a mother of three, was last seen on surveillance video in 2011 at a gas station in Lake County. "I just absolutely fell in...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
wqcs.org
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes
NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
fox35orlando.com
Take a tour of this haunted Florida town, just outside Orlando
Mount Dora may be known for its picturesque lakefront views, small-town charm, and restaurants, but do you know about its haunted history? Halloween or not, you can take a ghostly tour of this charming -- and maybe haunted town.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: November 1, 2020
The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking two tropical storms, Lisa and Martin, which pose no threat to Florida. Another area over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean could organize into a system that may produce rain over Central Florida next week.
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Heartache remains in Florida 1 month after Hurricane Ian's unimaginable destruction
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian unleashed fury on the Southwest Florida coast as survivors return to ruins, starting a long recovery process.
Tropical Storm Martin forms in the Atlantic
MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Martin has formed over the central north Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in coming days.The storm is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.According to the 11 a.m. hurricane center update, the storm was 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and packing maximum winds of 50 miles per hour.The slow-moving storm was on an eastward trek at 12 mph, the hurricane center said.Martin joins Tropical Storm Lisa, which formed Monday and also expected to grow into a hurricane later this week.According to federal forecasters, Lisa was moving westward at 14 mph and with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.The storm was moving south of Grand Cayman and was about 480 miles east of Belize City The National Weather Service issue a hurricane warning for parts of Honduras, starting Wednesday.Lisa could bring up to 5 inches of rain to parts of Belize with heavy rain also expected for other parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Northern Honduras and Guatemala.
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
fox35orlando.com
20-year-old killed after crashing into semi stopped in traffic on Florida Turnpike: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is dead after troopers said he crashed into the back of a semi-truck that was stopped for traffic ahead on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County Monday morning,. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of mile marker 232...
Comments / 1