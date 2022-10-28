ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Investigators found Western parts in the Iranian drones Russia has been using to wage war in Ukraine and terrorize its cities

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPV8e_0iqMI5ZJ00
A man falls on the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Russian forces have recently been using Iranian-made suicide drones to terrorize Ukrainian cities.
  • Investigators inspecting downed drones have found US and European parts inside of them, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Both Russia and Iran have denied the use of such weapons, despite evidence from the West.

Iranian-made drones that Russian forces are using to wage war in Ukraine and terrorize its civilians consist of parts made in the US, Europe, and Asia, Ukrainian investigators have found.

Ukrainian investigators have managed to inspect drones shot down by Kyiv's military, and inside, they've found Western-made hardware pieces that steer, guide, and power the killer drones, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing an analysis.

It's not immediately clear where the parts came from exactly, though investigators noted some parts could be traced to American companies, at least one of which told the Journal they are investigating reports their components ended up in these weapons.

Weapons experts told The Wall Street Journal that Iran has been able to reverse engineer and pull pieces from downed and captured drones from countries like the US and Israel. It's unclear if that explains the presence of Western components in the drones though.

Iranian-made drones used by Russian forces include the Shahed-136, Shahed-129, Shahed-191, and Qods Mohajer-6.

The Shahed-136 drone has emerged in recent weeks as a weapon of choice for Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops, who have used the systems to attack and terrorize Ukrainian cities far from the war's front lines as they continue to suffer setbacks on the battlefield.

Although it can fly around like a normal unmanned aerial vehicle, the Shahed-136 is actually a long-range loitering munition — meaning it can linger around an area before engaging a target. The small systems are packed with explosives and can be directed at a specific target, before flying into it and detonating upon impact. Because of this, people often refer to the weapons as suicide or kamikaze drones.

Both Russia and Iran have denied the use of Shahed-136 drones in Ukraine, despite accusations and evidence from Western governments and their intelligence agencies. Earlier in October, US officials confirmed that Russian officials previously traveled to Iran so they could learn how to use the explosive suicide drones, and more recently, Iranian military personnel visited the occupied Crimean peninsula to help Russian troops operate the weapons.

"Today, I received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during which I demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday.

Speaking next to a downed Shahed-136 drone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that his forces managed to neutralize 23 of the more than 30 drones that were fired by Russian forces over the last two days. In a separate photo published to Ukraine's presidential website, the Shahed-136 appeared to have damage to both its wings.

"Together, we will certainly clip the wings of all metal monsters, no matter how many of them and from where they fly in the direction of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "Enemy planes will fall. Enemy helicopters will fall. "Shaheds" will fall. It is only the Ukrainian people who will not fall!"

To help Ukraine counter the explosive suicide drones, as well as other unmanned aerial vehicles, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced last week that the military alliance would send "hundreds" of signal-jammers to the eastern European country.

Stoltenberg's announcement of NATO assistance came after the US and some of its allies said they were moving to provide Ukraine with much-sought-after air defense systems.

Comments / 17

Related
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Newsweek

Ukraine Reports Strikes From Belarus After Lukashenko Warns of Attack

Ukraine accused Moscow of sending drones from neighboring Belarus on Monday just hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his military about a "possible aggression against" Belarus from Ukraine. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated again this week, Ukraine's Air Force Command claimed its air defenses shot down two Iranian-made...
Daily Mail

Aussie boots on the ground in Ukraine: Australian considers sending personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers - as Putin bombards Kyiv and major cities with missiles

Aussie soldiers could soon be on the ground to train Ukrainian personnel fighting Russia, the defence minister has revealed. Richard Marles said the federal government is actively considering sending Australian Defence Force members with combat experience to the war-torn country to help whip Ukraine forces into shape as Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion continues.
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Business Insider

Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Attacks Behind Russian Lines Crippling War Effort

Ukraine’s ‘partisan’ fighters are disrupting Russian military operations and attacking collaborators, hampering Moscow’s progress. Ukrainian partisans are wreaking havoc on Russian forces and those who have collaborated with them, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of Vladimir Putin's 251-day-old full-on war.
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Business Insider

Business Insider

700K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy