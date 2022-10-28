Read full article on original website
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Houston Astros in MLB at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
David A. Jolley: Phillies in the World Series: just another strange baseball occurrence
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Strange things happen in baseball and are especially noticeable in the playoffs and World Series. Ground balls take bad hops to become hits. Singles hitters smash home runs. Scorching line drives are caught for outs, and soft grounders become hits. Players not known for being swift on the basepaths steal bases.
Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 5 -2
The Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5 – 2 on Saturday night. The team took to Twitter to celebrate their big win saying, “That’s more like it.”
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros
The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
Phillies fans stay up all night to celebrate their team at home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans are riding high on Saturday morning after the team's big win in Houston. The Fightin Phils beat the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. While the team was in Houston completing an epic comeback in Game 1, thousands of Phillies fans wore their red and cheered on the team while watching at home or a local bar. CBS3 bumped into a few fans dropping by the Liberty Bell Diner for a celebratory late-night snack.Not only are they looking forward to Game 2, they feel like this team is destined to win the World Series."Take care...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
KELOLAND TV
Phillies take World Series opener
HOUSTON (Associated Press) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
Phillies set to host Houston at Citizens Bank Park with World Series tied at 1-all
Think the Eagles game was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philly for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with Thor pitching and the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.
South Jersey couple adding Phillies to Flyers-themed wedding
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A die-hard Philadelphia sports couple thought they had the perfect Flyers-themed fall wedding planned. That is until the Phillies' NLCS victory, which means their wedding day will also be the first day of the World Series.This couple set their wedding date two years ago, never dreaming their late October Friday night wedding would turn out to be one of the biggest days in Philly sports history."I think we bleed orange, green and red," bride-to-be Mia Lopez said.One step into the Wierzbicki home and there's no doubt this South Jersey couple is obsessed with all things Philly sports."Wall...
