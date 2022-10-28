ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Collision in Laurel County leads to death of London police officer

LONDON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says a London Police Department officer has died following a vehicle accident. KSP troopers responded around 12:49 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle collision located at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Road in London. KSP says an investigation...
LONDON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer killed by suspected drunk driver

A Kentucky police officer was killed Sunday when his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck whose driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, died in the crash, which took place at about 12:50 a.m., the Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges

A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Vehicle crashes into Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
LEXINGTON, KY
wchstv.com

Man faces numerous charges after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky, deputies said. Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, Ky., was charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in schedule one narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
LEXINGTON, KY
peakofohio.com

Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges

A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
LEXINGTON, KY
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
WTVQ

Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy