WKYT 27
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
WTVQ
Lexington PD investigate Sunday shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday. Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a person shot. Police say a man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
wnky.com
Collision in Laurel County leads to death of London police officer
LONDON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says a London Police Department officer has died following a vehicle accident. KSP troopers responded around 12:49 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle collision located at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Road in London. KSP says an investigation...
Kentucky police officer killed by suspected drunk driver
A Kentucky police officer was killed Sunday when his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck whose driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, died in the crash, which took place at about 12:50 a.m., the Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
WKYT 27
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges
A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
WTVQ
Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
WKYT 27
Vehicle crashes into Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
wchstv.com
Man faces numerous charges after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Ky.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky, deputies said. Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, Ky., was charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in schedule one narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Jackie Mullins, a bartender at Curbside Bar, told FOX 56 that around 3 p.m., a car ran a red light, leading to the car clipping a truck and trailer traveling with six horses. The ensuing collision caused the truck and trailer to crash into Curbside Bar.
peakofohio.com
Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges
A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
WTVQ
Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
