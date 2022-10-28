15 Stylish Finds for Your Most Fashionable Holiday Card Yet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sending out holiday cards is a beautiful way to spread love and warmth during the joyous season, reconnecting with old friends and long-distance family members. It's also a way to show everyone just how fabulous you are. Hey, it's okay to do both!

A holiday card is a chance to capture your current self in photo form, so why not capture your best, most stylish self? We have just the right fashion finds for your holiday card portraits that you'll love to wear throughout the rest of fall and winter too. Shop below!

Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A soft, unique knit, this Amazon Essentials funnel neck sweater is sophisticated and versatile but still majorly stands out!

2. We Also Love: You could also chic and bold with this red Anrabess turtleneck . Want a different shade? It comes in 30 other colors too!

3. We Can't Forget: You'll feel like a knockout in this Mansy sweater dress . Add dotted tights and heeled booties to perfect the pic!

4. Smock to the Top: This smocked Dowerme dress features ruffled cuffs and a flowy skirt for an ethereal quality!

Amazon

5. Vivacious in Velvet: Velvet is always a beautiful choice during the holiday season. This Huhot dress is just a straight-up stunner!

6. Give It Your Shawl: You could also go for a cozy vibe with this plaid Bestshe shawl wrap . It can go over anything from a tee and jeans to a fitted dress!

7. Jumping for Joy: Oh, how we love an elevated jumpsuit. This Ophestin jumpsuit has such a cool design!

8. Full Glam: If you love to fully dress up and go formal for your holiday card, definitely check out this Jaeden evening gown !

Amazon

9. Getting Festive: You can totally go festive if you want to! Instead of the frumpy ugly sweater, just try something like this Tipsy Elves sequin dress instead!

10. Polished Beauty: We love the timeless, classic, versatile design of this Paitluc jumpsuit . The sleeves are our favorite!

11. Cable-Knit Fit: Shooting out in the snow and need to stay warm? This cardigan coat will do the trick without bringing your outfit down!

12. Fabulous Faux Fur: The wintry beauty of this Dikoaina shrug is just perfect for a holiday card. This is truly your moment to rock something like this!

Amazon

13. Adding Some Edge: Want a cool street style vibe? Stay on trend with this SeekMe faux-leather shacket !

14. On the Dot: The Swiss dot design on this Blooming Jelly blouse is lovely for the occasion because it reminds Us of snowflakes!

15. Last but Not Least: So cutesy without sacrificing style! This Santa print sweater is everything!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below: