Binkard shares history of CSC Live
CHADRON – Chadron State College Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard opened the 2022 Graves Lecture Series with 10 Years of CSC Live, a presentation detailing the origin, growth, technology, and continued presence of the college’s live event broadcasting team. “CSC Live, as we see it today, started in...
🔊 PODCAST: Jay Long Show - 11/1/22
Chadron State Head Football Coach Jay Long and Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins break down the NM Highlands victory and look ahead to this week's match-up against Colorado Mesa!
Alliance Arts Council announce 2022-2023 line-up
The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, November 18. The season opening act will be CHRIS FUNK – The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music!
Ag estate planning workshops to be held in Chadron, Rushville
Nebraska Extension has scheduled workshops in Chadron and Rushville on estate and transition planning for farmers and ranchers. Chadron - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, 250 Main St., Suite 8. Rushville - 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7...
Alliance dog park temporarily closed
Alliance – Due to the forecasted temperatures, the Alliance Dog Park will close at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd to allow for a fall application of herbicide. The park will re-open for use the morning on Thursday, November 3rd. For more information, please contact the Culture & Leisure Services...
Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
LinPepCo and United Way of Western Nebraska Support Local Backpack Programs
As the days become colder, food insecurity rates are continuing to rise across Western Nebraska, with more than 18% of Nebraska Children living in food insecure homes. To help tackle the growing epidemic, local PepsiCo Beverages North America Western Nebraska bottler LinPepCo, partnered with United Way of Western Nebraska to host a meal packing event in Alliance, NE. Volunteers will pack more than 1,000 meals to reach families facing food insecurity through school meal backpack programs across Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.
1 person transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
At approximately 9:56 a.m. today Scottsbluff police officers were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I to an accident. A 92-year-old woman from Scottsbluff was westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. The woman failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck that was hauling sugar beets. The woman was...
Trick, Trunk or Treat in Downtown Alliance Oct. 31
The Alliance Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Annual Trick/Trunk or Treat on Monday October 31, in downtown Alliance. Children are welcome to come trick or treating in the 200, 300, 400 and 500 Blocks of Box Butte Avenue and also some side streets, from 3:30 to 5 pm Halloween Day.
Alliance Veteran's Day Parade set for November 5
Alliance American Legion Post #7 along with the Box Butte County Veteran's Service Office will sponsor a Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 5 in Alliance. The parade will begin at 11 am, at 14th and Box Butte Avenue, near Alliance High School and proceed south along Box Butte Ave. to 4th Street.
Power restored in Alliance Monday morning-Update
Power has been restored to a large section of central Alliance as of 7:05 am this morning (10/24). According to the City Utility Office, a motor vehicle struck a power pole along West 2nd street early Monday. This caused a disruption in the underground electric lines that feed a large section of the City. City Electric Crews responded quickly and power was restored in approximately 1 hour. Anyone still having power issues should contact the City at 762-5400.
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
DEA National Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29
Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA will have 4000 local drop off sites for people to safely dispose of old, unused unneeded or expired medications. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
