BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal's Post-Apocalyptic Series Gets Premiere Date
Joel and Ellie’s live-action journey will begin not long after the new year. The Last of Us, HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9/8c, the network announced Wednesday. Season 1 will consist of nine episodes. Set two decades after the implosion of current-day society, The Last of Us centers on Joel (The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal), a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal,...
Watch: 'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
Spanish teen drama series "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
BBC
Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
Christina Applegate Explains How M.S. Battle Has Impacted Her Life
A year ago, actress Christina Applegate, 50, broke the news that she had secretly been battling multiple sclerosis. In a new interview with The New York Times, Applegate revealed that she has gained 40 lbs. and is unable to “walk without a cane” due to the chronic disease, which affects the brain and spinal cord.
BBC
Stan Lee: Marvel Comics pioneer's manager cleared of theft charges
A Los Angeles judge has cleared the former business manager of late Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee of grand theft charges. Superior Court Judge George Lomeli dismissed three felony counts against Keya Morgan after a jury had voted 11-1 in favour of his acquittal. Prosecutors alleged Mr Morgan stole $222,480...
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
BBC
Halloween ends in horror for James and Amy
Our Halloween special didn't have a spooktacular ending for James Bye and Amy Dowden, as they faced the ghastly Dance Off and left the competition. The pair performed a fun Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker on Saturday night, but found themselves in the bottom two following the public vote. They faced Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded Dance Off, who had danced a Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.
BBC
Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk has said Twitter will charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick by their name indicating a verified account. As part of changes after a $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media site, Mr Musk said it was "essential to defeat spam/scam".
