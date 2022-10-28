RCPD sergeant to appear in court for disorderly conduct allegation

MANHATTAN ( KSNT )- A Corrections Sergeant with the Riley County Police Department has been given a notice to appear in court for an off-duty disorderly conduct allegation.

Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice to appear after a reported argument with another man at a business in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan on Sept. 26, 2022. Kansas State University Police investigated the report and delivered their findings to the City of Manhattan Chief Prosecutor Mellissa Rundus who issued the notice to appear, according to the RCPD.

“We expect our employees to treat everyone with decency and respect, both on and off-duty,” said Interim Director Kurt Moldrup. “I trust Chief Prosecutor Rundus to gather all the facts about the incident and her process to make a just decision.”

Any internal discipline will be based on the findings of an investigation from the RCPD Internal Affairs Office, according to the RCPD.

