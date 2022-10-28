UPDATED – 11/1/22 1pm – Delaware State Police have arrested 27 year old William Tulowitzky after he barricaded himself in his East Grove Street home in Delmar with a 2 year old child Monday morning. Delmar Police were called for a physical domestic incident outside the home. The woman was helped by an area resident and Tulowitzky went inside and refused to leave the residence when requested to do so several times. Tulowitzky fired several shots towards the outside of the home where police were positioned – one trooper returned fire. While he was inside the home, Tulowitzky was on the phone with DSP Conflict Management and around 1pm State Police entered the home and arrested Tulowitzky. There were no injuries from the gunfire. The woman and child were taken to a hospital as a precaution and area schools released early.

DELMAR, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO