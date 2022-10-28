Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ocean City Today
SD Lady Seahawks playing well heading into playoffs
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur volleyball team won its final match of the regular season on Monday, three games to two over North Dorchester, as the girls now prepare for playoffs. “I am super proud of the team and how they closed out our regular season. North Dorchester is...
Ocean City Today
Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference
(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
Ocean City Today
WP boys’ soccer team dominates in ESIAC tourney
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ soccer team dominated the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference tournament, shutting out its semifinals and finals opponents and earning its eighth consecutive championship title. “Midfield, defense, wings, it was the best two games we played all year, especially the finals,” Prep Coach...
Ocean City Today
Wor. Prep volleyball team ESIAC champions
Girls accomplish mission: Lady Mallards bring home program’s first-ever title. (Oct. 28, 2022) Since the Worcester Prep volleyball program was formed in 2011, teams each season have struggled to win matches. Going into the 2022 season, Coach Mike Kelley said, “I really feel confident that we’re in a position...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
Cape Gazette
32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 from sinking fishing ship after collision at sea
Thirteen people were rescued Friday from a sinking fishing vessel about 63 miles off Chincoteague, Va. The U.S. Coast Guard and a two private boats worked together in the rescue.
Cape Gazette
It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers
I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
Cape Gazette
WGMD Radio
Former Delmar Man Found Guilty of 1st Degree Murder
A former Delmar man has been convicted by a jury of 1st degree murder, 1st degree rape and multiple other offenses – sentencing was deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Officials say early in the morning of May 21st of 2021, Kenneth Evans went to a home on...
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Seaford Police currently investigating shooting
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shooting after two people were found with gunshot wounds. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched after reports of gunshots were heard in the area of the Woodland Mills Apartment complex. When police arrived, they found two 27-year-old victims who had been shot.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Barricade Incident in Delmar Ends with Suspect in Custody
UPDATED – 11/1/22 1pm – Delaware State Police have arrested 27 year old William Tulowitzky after he barricaded himself in his East Grove Street home in Delmar with a 2 year old child Monday morning. Delmar Police were called for a physical domestic incident outside the home. The woman was helped by an area resident and Tulowitzky went inside and refused to leave the residence when requested to do so several times. Tulowitzky fired several shots towards the outside of the home where police were positioned – one trooper returned fire. While he was inside the home, Tulowitzky was on the phone with DSP Conflict Management and around 1pm State Police entered the home and arrested Tulowitzky. There were no injuries from the gunfire. The woman and child were taken to a hospital as a precaution and area schools released early.
