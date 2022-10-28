ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bay News 9

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline

TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Second week of early voting begins in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Polls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have arrested a man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana hometown, police said Monday. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said during a news conference that...
DELPHI, IN
Bay News 9

'Don't boo. Vote!': Former President Obama stumps for Wisconsin Democrats

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin by spending Saturday night stumping for a slate of Democrats running in the midterms. Obama is no stranger to North Division High School. He previously held rallies there for candidates up and down the ticket in 2018 and 2014.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bay News 9

N.C. researchers studying firefighters' exposure to PFAS chemicals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bay News 9

Florida’s gas tax holiday to end; prices expected to increase

STATEWIDE — The Sunshine State’s gas tax holiday is set to end on Tuesday, with the 25 cents per gallon reduction to expire. In order to offset gas prices, the Florida Legislature passed the gas tax holiday in May, when prices were averaging more than $4 per gallon, as part of an effort to help save Floridians money amid escalating prices because of inflation.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Film with all Hawaii cast is mostly in the Hawaiian language

“The Wind and the Reckoning” is a new movie filmed in Hawaii, with a crew that was made up exclusively of Hawaii residents, and the script is primarily in Hawaiian. The Hawaii International Film Festival is screening the film on Nov. 3 at the Bishop Museum’s Great Lawn.
HAWAII STATE

