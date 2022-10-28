Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Rising RSV and Halloween: Be aware, not alarmed, Florida pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local pediatrician recommends parents be aware, but not alarmed, this Halloween amid a spike in RSV cases in parts of the United States. Experts say cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking in parts of the U.S. RSV is a common respiratory illness...
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline
TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
Second week of early voting begins in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Polls...
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have arrested a man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana hometown, police said Monday. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said during a news conference that...
'Don't boo. Vote!': Former President Obama stumps for Wisconsin Democrats
MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin by spending Saturday night stumping for a slate of Democrats running in the midterms. Obama is no stranger to North Division High School. He previously held rallies there for candidates up and down the ticket in 2018 and 2014.
N.C. researchers studying firefighters' exposure to PFAS chemicals
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.
Florida’s gas tax holiday to end; prices expected to increase
STATEWIDE — The Sunshine State’s gas tax holiday is set to end on Tuesday, with the 25 cents per gallon reduction to expire. In order to offset gas prices, the Florida Legislature passed the gas tax holiday in May, when prices were averaging more than $4 per gallon, as part of an effort to help save Floridians money amid escalating prices because of inflation.
Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair held to address bus driver shortage
TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair was held on Saturday to address the issue. What You Need To Know. The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The...
Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launches Ian relief fund for businesses
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is starting a relief fund to help restaurants and hotels impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is starting an Ian relief fund for businesses. Independently owned spots could receive up to $10,000 in grant money.
'Souls to the Polls' reaching diverse voters, Tampa Bay criminal forum focuses on school-to-prison pipeline and Ian: Path to Recovery
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The high humidity and light winds lead to some patchy fog or low clouds in the morning. The low temperatures will stay well above normal. Get the full forecast here. Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather...
Film with all Hawaii cast is mostly in the Hawaiian language
“The Wind and the Reckoning” is a new movie filmed in Hawaii, with a crew that was made up exclusively of Hawaii residents, and the script is primarily in Hawaiian. The Hawaii International Film Festival is screening the film on Nov. 3 at the Bishop Museum’s Great Lawn.
