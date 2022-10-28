Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated one billion dollars and area store managers say tickets are going fast. “I just think you can’t win if you don’t play. Throw a few bucks at it, you know. It’s an opportunity, right?” said David Martel of Williston, one of many in our region throwing in a few bucks.
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 13 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse...
mynbc5.com
Sale of Jay Peak Resort officially closes
JAY, Vt. — The sale of Jay Peak Resort has officially closed. On Tuesday, Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts took ownership of the popular ski destination. It marks a fresh start for Jay Peak after years of controversy involving the EB 5 fraud scandal, as the resort’s previous owners face prison time.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
WCAX
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge. Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns. The...
WCAX
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner. Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group. The browns have owned the popular Route 100 tourist spot since...
countryfolks.com
‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award headlines efforts to support VT farmers
On a hillside in Chittenden, VT, a 104-year-old family farm surrounded by a forest of maples has earned the second annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the VT Community Foundation. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was...
WCAX
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Exploring the beauty of Vermont's towns (all 251+ of them)
Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State. But come autumn, its mountain slopes are anything but green. As the leaves turn red and yellow and orange, picturesque towns turn into tourist hotspots. Loretta Cruz and Aaron Agnew aren't your typical leaf peepers – they've come to the town of...
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
Montpelier police chief is leaving for Kansas
Brian Peete was the capital’s first Black police chief when he took over the position in July 2020. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier police chief is leaving for Kansas.
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
mynbc5.com
Feeding Chittenden launches campaign to feed 10,000 families during holidays
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A local charity is looking for the community’s help to make sure that no Vermont family goes hungry this holiday season. Emergency food provider Feeding Chittenden is asking for donations for its annual “Holidays without Hunger” campaign, with the goal of providing 10,000 local families with holiday meals.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WCAX
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta benefit offers Halloween fun
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. You’d never guess it by looking at their house but Tom and Erika Reeves aren’t big Halloween people. “Well, I can’t watch a scary movie but I love building and I love creating,” Erika said.
Comments / 0