Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Happy Birthday, Willow Smith! Five facts about the singer
Willow Camille Reign Smith turns 22 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the multi-talented singer.
Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Announcement
Taylor Swift ignited chaos earlier this week after announcing on Good Morning America that she will once again be going back on the road for a stadium tour in 2023. The new tour—titled "The Eras Tour"—is scheduled to begin in March 2023, marking Swift's first time headlining a tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. She was initially supposed to tour for her studio album Lover in 2020, which was eventually canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Downey Jr.’s Adorable Kids Avri, 7, & Exton, 10, Shave His Head In Rare Video: Watch
Who needs a barber when your kids can shave your head for free? Robert Downey Jr. recruited his daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, to help him get ready for an upcoming TV show The Sympathizer, mainly in the hair department in a super cute Instagram video. Once his kids finished giving him a DIY haircut, they also helped him get into the Halloween spirit with his freshly shaved head as their canvas on Saturday, October 29.
‘Disenchanted’: The New Trailer & Everything We Know About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
It’s been 15 years, but Disenchanted will be worth the wait. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+ in November 2022. A new trailer dropped on November 1 and revealed Giselle’s getting a bit wicked in the sequel. The first trailer was unveiled at D23 in September 2022.
An Open Letter to Kit Connor
First things first: I don’t want to be writing this. I don’t want to feel compelled to. And I hope I don’t need to, because Kit Connor has such a solid support system that he doesn’t have any reason to take comfort in the words of random website editors. But I have no idea whether the Heartstopper star does or doesn’t have adequate backup, so here we are. I wasn’t surprised when online “fans” of the superlative Netflix series hounded the actor into outing himself as bi. Social media, after all, is the cesspool that actual cesspools look at and go,...
22 People Share Why They've Decided To Never Get Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
19 Infuriating Wedding Photos That Will Make Just About Anyone Swear Off Marriage
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
Comments / 0