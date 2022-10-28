ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Announcement

Taylor Swift ignited chaos earlier this week after announcing on Good Morning America that she will once again be going back on the road for a stadium tour in 2023. The new tour—titled "The Eras Tour"—is scheduled to begin in March 2023, marking Swift's first time headlining a tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. She was initially supposed to tour for her studio album Lover in 2020, which was eventually canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr.’s Adorable Kids Avri, 7, & Exton, 10, Shave His Head In Rare Video: Watch

Who needs a barber when your kids can shave your head for free? Robert Downey Jr. recruited his daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, to help him get ready for an upcoming TV show The Sympathizer, mainly in the hair department in a super cute Instagram video. Once his kids finished giving him a DIY haircut, they also helped him get into the Halloween spirit with his freshly shaved head as their canvas on Saturday, October 29.
TVLine

An Open Letter to Kit Connor

First things first: I don’t want to be writing this. I don’t want to feel compelled to. And I hope I don’t need to, because Kit Connor has such a solid support system that he doesn’t have any reason to take comfort in the words of random website editors. But I have no idea whether the Heartstopper star does or doesn’t have adequate backup, so here we are. I wasn’t surprised when online “fans” of the superlative Netflix series hounded the actor into outing himself as bi. Social media, after all, is the cesspool that actual cesspools look at and go,...

