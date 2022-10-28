Read full article on original website
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections...
White House on recent gun violence: ‘Enough is enough’
The White House called on Congress to take action to address gun violence in the aftermath of multiple high-profile shootings in the past two days, saying “enough is enough.”. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Biden will “continue to do everything in his...
