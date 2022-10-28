Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
What's next for Windows: Cloud integration, ad- and subscription-powered devices?
In April this year, Windows officials talked about plans to more tightly integrate Windows 365 and Windows. So far, they've delivered on one of their promises: A preview of the Windows 365 app which Windows 11 users can pin to their taskbars and start menus to more easily access their cloud PCs. But Microsoft officials have much bigger plans for Windows 365 and seemingly are counting on it keep Windows relevant, even if the PC industry declines in the coming months and years.
Zuckerberg slammed by Snap CEO for the metaverse
It might be big news to Mark Zuckerberg, who is all in on the metaverse, but most other big tech and social media leaders are not so hyped. In fact most of them are extremely unenthusiastic. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference Wednesday, several executives weighed in...
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
daystech.org
Microsoft confirms Outlook sign-in issue
Outlook customers who try to sign-in to their account in Outlook or on outlook.com could obtain the error message “You cannot sign up right here with a private account. Use your work or faculty account as an alternative” after they attempt to sign-in on the web site. Other Outlook customers might even see a “Need Password” message on the standing bar, and after they try to sign-in, get the identical error message listed above.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
Why is Mark Zuckerberg so obsessed with building the metaverse? It has a lot to do with Apple.
The Facebook founder mentioned Apple several times while discussing third-quarter results and "fortifying" the business.
Digital Trends
It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
If you’ve been experiencing OneDrive crashes and error messages, before digging too deep for a solution, note that it might be Microsoft’s fault. Common solutions like restarting, or signing out and back in won’t help because the issue is with the latest Windows 10 update. Apparently, the...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
ZDNet
How to encrypt email in Thunderbird (and why you should)
I'm one of those people who depend on email communication. I have for years, and I cannot imagine I'll ever not rely heavily on email. As I communicate with different people, I have to do so in different ways. For example, with certain contacts, I have to share sensitive information. When that's the case, I tend to use encryption with my email.
ZDNet
Flash deal: Save $100 on a Fitbit Sense 2
We love when we find great deals on wearable fitness gear, and so when we stumbled upon the Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off, we knew we had to spread the word. Originally $299, you can score this fitness watch for only $200 -- saving you $100. This watch can...
dailyhodl.com
Polkdadot Brings the Future of Web 3.0 to Web Summit 2022
This year, Web Summit 2022 presents a separate crypto track for blockchain enthusiasts to discuss trends and challenges in Web 3.0. Polkadot, along with major tech startups, influential web agencies and enterprises, will be there to dedicate their expertise and passion for facilitating the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
ZDNet
Bosses say they're serious about cybersecurity. It's time for them to prove it
If there's one profession that continues to dominate demand in tech hiring, it's cybersecurity. Demand for cybersecurity staff has skyrocketed since 'remote work' entered the lexicon and businesses doubled down on their digital assets as a means of insuring them against future uncertainty. While the post-pandemic tech boom has been...
ZDNet
Why password security may be a really good joke
I'd ask you how you manage your passwords, but it feels like an excessively personal question. I've heard so many different ways that people choose -- or don't -- to keep their passwords secure. One friend, for example, uses the same password for everything and claims they've never had a...
US News and World Report
Investors Punish Zuckerberg as Costly Metaverse Pitch Falls Flat
(Reuters) - Wall Street is losing patience over Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg's enormous and experimental bets on his metaverse project that helped drive up the company's overall costs by a fifth in the third quarter. Investors rushed to dump Meta Platforms Inc's stock after hours, pushing it down 20% and...
ZDNet
Getac ZX10 review: This fully rugged but lightweight Android tablet can go anywhere
Rugged tablets need to withstand shock, drop, water, dust, heat, cold, and the general rough-and-tumble of being thrown into the back of vehicles and treated in other unceremonious ways. Getac is a specialist in this area, offering a wide range of rugged laptops and tablets. Its Android 11-based ZX10 tablet, which starts at £1,025 (ex. VAT) in the UK, is highly configurable and can be augmented by copious accessories, making it suitable for multiple use cases.
ZDNet
The hottest tech toys for kids this holiday season, according to Amazon
The best part of the holidays is gift-giving and seeing someone's reaction to opening the gift you got them. It's especially fun seeing kids enjoy the creative and fun toys they get. Holiday gift guides. Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas...
Comments / 0