County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed, One Injured in Fiery Woodland Hills Crash
Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday evening. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. in the area of 23120 Mulholland Drive, near Louisville High School, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two victims in one vehicle were...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Speeding Pickup Driver Dies in Chatsworth Crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Critically Injured by Metro Train in South Los Angeles
A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Man with Schizophrenia Reported Missing from South L.A. Area
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing from the Wesmont area near south Los Angeles. Nathan Aggarwal, 30, was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 10500 block of South Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday evening in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The man was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center From Crash With RV in Malibu
A bicyclist was rushed to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu Sunday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale Leaves Man Dead, Two Women Wounded
A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Upon arriving,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Posing As Detective To Rob Handymen Arrested
A felon suspected of posing as a police detective to steal more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. A victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station in June to report a theft. He told investigators that he had placed an ad on the El Clasificado website for handyman work and was contacted by Alejandro Martin to perform work at his home in Bellflower, Villanueva said at a news conference at the station.
mynewsla.com
At-Risk Woman, 33, Reported Missing
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the 11100 block of Manhattan Place, near...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
mynewsla.com
Cooler Weather, Rainy Conditions on Tap Across Southland
Rain has started to fall in Southern California Wednesday morning, leading to slick freeways and resulting in collisions and road closures. Three lanes of the westbound Santa Monica Freeway and South Hoover Street in downtown Los Angeles were closed for about two hours to clean up a car crash at around 1 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
mynewsla.com
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported the person was in...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Tuesday. Deputies were called at approximately 12:46 a.m. to the 39700 block 30th Street West regarding a shots fired call and upon their arrival found the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken to a hospital where...
