richlandsource.com
Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu
BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bakery and coffee shop finds “recipe” for success
BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus bakery and coffee shop is “sweetening up” the offerings with new bakery items and extending its hours of operation to better serve the public. Flour & Whisk Bakery, 416 S. Sandusky Ave., which is already known around town for its fresh baked donuts and Beca House brand coffee, is also excited to debut a lunch menu featuring homemade soups and sandwiches starting Thursday.
Hot Chicken Takeover abruptly closes Strongsville location
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Hot Chicken Takeover in Strongsville has abruptly closed after 18 months in business. “The HCT team has made the difficult decision to close our Strongsville location permanently as of today,” the Columbus-based company wrote in an email to customers on Tuesday. “We’d like to thank all of our Strongsville customers for supporting us on this leg of our journey, and we hope we see you at our Crocker Park location in Westlake.”
richlandsource.com
Bankz Salon expanding spa services & hospitality under new ownership
MANSFIELD -- Don VanMeter walked into Bankz Salon & Spa to buy his wife, Jennifer VanMeter, a gift card for her birthday a few years ago. The VanMeters own Wishmaker House Bed and Breakfast together in Bellville, and Don VanMeter said he has always loved historic real estate.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
roadtirement.com
War Memorial cannons in Sullivan Ohio
We were on the way from Columbus to outside Cleveland for a family gathering when Sher reached across me with her phone in hand. I rolled down the window, and the below picture is the result. This is at the intersection of US 224 and Ohio 28.
richlandsource.com
Ontario Planning Commission forwards Walker Lake Rd. development to city council
ONTARIO — Moment Development Founder and Principal Ohm Patel doesn’t let city zoning limit his ideas or business proposals. “The city has a plan for how they want to see their city grow, and while zoning is a direction, there’s always opportunities,” he said. “We feel like, with zoning, it’s about making a case to a municipality that really progresses the community in the right direction.
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
richlandsource.com
Poll champ Copley awaits Lady Lex in regional semifinals
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s fairytale run through the postseason included wins over five-time defending district champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario. Those obstacles pale in comparison to the one awaiting Lexington in the Sweet 16.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
richlandsource.com
St. Peter's School announces 1st quarter honor roll
MANSFIELD -- St. Peter's School is pleased to announce the names of the students who achieved honor roll status for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year this week. Students with an asterisk after their name achieved straight "A's." Students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average are also noted in the list. 67% of St. Peter's School students in grades 3-12 achieved academic honors.
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
richlandsource.com
Theaker: All options being considered in Mansfield's codes and permits department
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday during caucus a 2023 temporary appropriations budget that includes a $33.7 million general fund. That's about a 3 percent increase over the final general fund budget for 2022. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a...
richlandsource.com
Home Sweet Home: Tygers to host Defiance in 2nd round of playoffs
MANSFIELD — The Tygers will be home for Round Two. Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2) will host No. 13 Defiance at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals.
richlandsource.com
Out of the streets and into the ring: Tyger Style Boxing works to lower youth gun violence
MANSFIELD — Jovonte Myers watched as his three youngest students practiced their punches. Over and over, they repeated the drill — pushing off the wall, hopping back and launching a right jab. GALLERY: Tyger Style Boxing. GALLERY: Gun violence statistics from the Mansfield Police Department.
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
richlandsource.com
Lady Lex falls to Copley in Division II regional semifinals
WOOSTER — Time may have run out on Lexington’s storybook postseason run, but Tuesday’s 8-1 loss to Division II poll champ Copley could’t diminish all Lady Lex accomplished en route to the Sweet 16. Lexington (11-6-3) won a district championship for the first time since 2010,...
richlandsource.com
Ontario still working to restore water on city's southeast side
ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson. The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Park District board growing by 40 percent
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District Board is going to get 40 percent larger. The current three-member volunteer board of commissioners, who oversee a district formed in 1965, voted unanimously Monday to add two seats to a governing body responsible for a wide array of parks and attractions.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business
GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
