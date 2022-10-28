Time is running out to claim relief checks worth $850 from $730million pot – how to get the cash

HUNDREDS of thousands of residents have a treat coming their way this holiday season as $850 checks will be sent out very soon

The last chance to apply to obtain the $850 relief check in Maine is by the end of October.

As inflation spikes, Maine residents and other states are experiencing higher energy costs and increased prices of everyday goods.

Who is eligible?

Nearly 858,000 Maine residents will receive these payments from the $729.3million surplus.

Individuals must file their 2021 Maine individual income tax return by Monday, October 31 to be considered eligible.

To be qualify, you cannot be claimed as a dependent either.

The federal adjusted gross income (FAGI) has to be less than $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately.

FAGI has to be less than $150,000 if filing as head of household or less than $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

How much will you receive?

Governor Janet Mills wanted to give back some of the budget surplus to the taxpayers of Maine.

They will come in the form of of $850 direct checks mailed to the address on your tax return.

The checks have started going out this year, with the first batch mailed in June.

The checks are delivered on a rolling basis through the end of the year as tax returns are received.

Other states offering rebates

There are many other states who are eligible, and here are the 11 states sending out rebate checks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed to $17billion worth of inflation relief in form of tax rebates.

About 23million people will be getting payments from $200 to $1,050.

Payments will start going out between October 2022 and January 2023.

In Delaware, nearly 600,000 residents will be getting rebate checks worth up to $600.

Individuals will receive $300, while married couples who file jointly will get $600.

