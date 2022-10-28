Emma Raducanu WITHDRAWS from GB's squad to play at next month's Billie Jean King Cup after struggling with her wrist injury in a huge blow for the event... with the British star suffering a bruising end to her season

The last embers of Emma Raducanu's season were extinguished on Friday night when she was forced to withdraw from the GB squad contesting next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals week in Glasgow.

In a considerable blow for the event, the British number one revealed that the wrist injury which stopped her competing in Romania earlier this month has yet to heal sufficiently.

Her absence adds to the no-show of the best player in the women's game, Iga Swiatek, who has stated that the date comes too close to the forthcoming WTA Finals, being held in Texas.

For Raducanu, who split from another coach this month in Russian Dmitry Tursunov, it is a bruising end to a difficult, injury-strewn year in the wake of her winning the US Open.

'It's disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won't be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,' she said.

'I tried to do everything possible to get it (her right wrist) ready in time. Since my last tournament I've been working every day on physical training and rehab.

'I've got confidence in my team-mates and look forward to playing next year.'

If there is any silver lining from the events of the past two months it is that her work with Andy Murray's former fitness trainer Jez Green is reportedly going well.

The inability of her body to withstand the rigours of the tour has been a problem all year, and she hopes to have a stronger platform for 2023.

The wrist injury should not interfere with her current training block and she is expected to be back on court around mid-November.

Her next appearance should be in what is effectively the build-up to the new season in Australia, an exhibition in Abu Dhabi prior to Christmas.

Britain's governing body has invested a large sum to host the finals, which begin on November 8 and features twelve teams. GB Captain Anne Keothavong will now be relying heavily on Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter.