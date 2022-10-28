Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
WAND TV
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
wmay.com
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
foxillinois.com
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
WAND TV
Springfield man arrested for 3rd Base shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
WAND TV
Unused juvenile detention facility proposed as new site for Helping Hands facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Officials from Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield announced that they are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter all under one roof. The proposal, which would also include day services, would repurpose part of a building on the county's...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County and Helping Hands team up for a new shelter
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield are teaming up to provide emergency and transitional shelter services to people who need shelter. They are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter and day services all under one roof. The proposal would...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
foxillinois.com
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
Comments / 0