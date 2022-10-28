Read full article on original website
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 7 p.m. on October 26, a female subject reported a...
Trooper treats at Highway Patrol post
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post hosted its annual trunk-or-treat Monday night, sponsored by the OSHP Wives Association. First responders and community groups handed out sweet treats to costumed kids — in-between and even during the rain showers. — — — Photos by Tom...
Hero Quilt committee busy, honors 8 veterans
Thanks to the excellent supply of handmade patriotic quilts donated by the Clinton County Quilters, veterans all around the county are receiving one of these quilts and a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service” from their fellow veterans. Members of the committee are traveling the highways, streets and...
Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan Schools ballot issue upcoming; locals earn OU degrees, honors; Westboro Road reopened; Port Authority finance committee to meet
An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the November ballot will be held 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Blanchester Exchange, 203 S. Wright St. It will be presented by school board member Jeremy Kaehler, followed by a question-and-answer period. Westboro Road has reopened.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Quilters quilt guild welcomes Moda fabric designer Deb Strain to present a program at the guild’s meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington. She will have her fabrics and designs available to purchase. Event free, open to the public.
Cards for Irma’s 100th birthday
A card shower is being held for Irma Chambers, who will turn 100 on December 2. Please send cards to Irma Chambers, Room 121, Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.
Reserve your Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner; volunteer and/or donate
WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day— Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County residents.
‘Chili’ meeting of Blan Amicitia Club
The Blanchester Amicitia Club held its monthly meeting on October 27 at the home of Peggy Morgan. Each year a theme is chosen so that the members can learn something new on a variety of topics. This year’s theme surrounds foods that have origins in Ohio — the program for this particular meeting was Skyline vs Gold Star Chili.
WHS FFA, Music Dept. to host Veterans Day program
WILMINGTON — On Friday, November 11 — Veterans Day — the Wilmington FFA Chapter and Wilmington High School Music Department will hold a Veterans Day program. Veterans Day is a day we can express our gratitude to our family members, neighbors, and our school staff for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
Get home energy, water bill asistance
The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community...
Local Briefs: Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit homeless shelter
Instead of packing a lunch on Friday, November 18, enjoy great meal and help a worthy cause. The Annual Soup & Chili Luncheon to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter — “A Place to Call Home” — is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, November 18 at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building.
