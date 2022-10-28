Read full article on original website
Port of Monroe receives $11M in funding from federal government
The Port of Monroe has been awarded $11,051,586 through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, a federal grant awarded through the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD). The award will go toward the port's Lake Erie Renewable Energy Resilience Project, funding four components: riverfront work, turning basin work, maritime readiness slip construction and shore power...
Vice President Harris announces $1B in grants for low-emission buses on Seattle trip
(The Center Square) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle to announce nearly $1 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for low-emission school buses throughout the U.S. in 2023. The $1 billion will be the first installment of $5 billion for U.S. school districts over the next five years....
maritime-executive.com
MARAD Awards $703 Million in Port Development Grants for 2022
The U.S. Maritime Administration detailed an additional $703 million in grants to improve port infrastructure and strengthen the national supply chains as part of the bipartisan infrastructure investments approved by the U.S. Congress in 2021 and additional appropriation legislation. The grants will fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Bill Gates thinks not eating meat or having a nice house won’t solve climate crisis
Microsoft co-founder and noted philanthropist, Bill Gates, has reiterated his call for climate change innovation, seeking more ways to combat climate change instead of asking people to alter their lives radically. Gates made this comment while speaking in a podcast with Bloomberg. As countries around the world look for ways...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
rigzone.com
White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve
The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
New York is the latest state to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
New York is the latest state to push for a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. New York joins Massachusetts and Washington state in following the plans of California, which on August 25 passed the nation's first measure banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Washington Examiner
Gates-backed TerraPower exploring five advanced nuclear reactor units across West
Nuclear power startup TerraPower said it is considering building five additional advanced reactor units in Western states, a major development for an industry that hopes to transform the nuclear power sector with the next generation of reactors. The advanced nuclear reactor developer, which Bill Gates founded in 2008, announced Thursday...
eenews.net
Utility studies coal-to-nuclear conversion for climate fix
The West is going nuclear. A Bill Gates-backed developer and one of the largest utilities in the Western United States announced Thursday they were launching a study to determine if up to five coal plants could be equipped with advanced nuclear reactors. The move further cemented the relationship between TerraPower,...
Harris to announce initial clean bus grants for 389 school districts from infrastructure bill
Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will visit Seattle on Wednesday to tout the first installment of cleaner school buses that will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The first $1 billion of a $5 billion total will go to support 2,468 new school buses in all...
Open Trade Saves Billions Worldwide on Solar Panels, Study Finds
A study co-authored by a UC San Diego researcher found that a globalized, open-trade supply chain saved an estimated $67 billion in solar panel production costs, $24 billion for the United States alone, officials said Wednesday. The study, published in Wednesday’s issue of the journal Nature also predicts that if...
WCVB
Salem Wind Port Project getting millions in federal funding
SALEM, Mass. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday more than $703 million to fund projects in Massachusetts and several other states to help improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. More than $33 million is being allotted to the Salem Wind Port...
energynow.ca
Now Anti-Oil Pipeline Groups Oppose Carbon Capture Pipelines Because They Extend the Life of Oil
Environmental non-profit Sierra Club and progressive group Bold Alliance are working alongside local organizations to aid property owners across five Midwest states, and are applying lessons learned in their past campaigns, they told Reuters. Their involvement suggests a big battle lies ahead for the Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express...
EU asks U.S. for same treatment as Canada and Mexico in electric vehicles sales
PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union asked the United States on Monday to treat EU electric vehicles, batteries and sustainable energy equipment sold in the United States the same as those from Canada and Mexico, Czech trade minister Jozef Sikela said.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Gates: Developing nations must be allowed to build
Emerging economies now account for the biggest share of global greenhouse gas emissions but they should not be expected to put the brakes on domestic growth, according to Bill Gates. “Low- and middle-income countries are building aggressively to achieve the standard of living their people aspire to — and they...
energynow.ca
Higher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition
LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 27 (Reuters) – Sales of U.S. “freedom gas” are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices.
High gas prices help serve up steep profits for California's Chevron, other oil giants
Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices.
csengineermag.com
PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC WET Systems Selected by Sustainable Living Innovations for Six New Projects
SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”), a world leader in the energy transfer of wastewater, is pleased to announce the Company’s PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC T5, T10 and T15 Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) Systems has been selected by Sustainable Living Innovations (“SLI”) for six new projects in design or under construction.
