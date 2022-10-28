ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

Port of Monroe receives $11M in funding from federal government

The Port of Monroe has been awarded $11,051,586 through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, a federal grant awarded through the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD). The award will go toward the port's Lake Erie Renewable Energy Resilience Project, funding four components: riverfront work, turning basin work, maritime readiness slip construction and shore power...
MONROE, MI
maritime-executive.com

MARAD Awards $703 Million in Port Development Grants for 2022

The U.S. Maritime Administration detailed an additional $703 million in grants to improve port infrastructure and strengthen the national supply chains as part of the bipartisan infrastructure investments approved by the U.S. Congress in 2021 and additional appropriation legislation. The grants will fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve

The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gates-backed TerraPower exploring five advanced nuclear reactor units across West

Nuclear power startup TerraPower said it is considering building five additional advanced reactor units in Western states, a major development for an industry that hopes to transform the nuclear power sector with the next generation of reactors. The advanced nuclear reactor developer, which Bill Gates founded in 2008, announced Thursday...
OREGON STATE
eenews.net

Utility studies coal-to-nuclear conversion for climate fix

The West is going nuclear. A Bill Gates-backed developer and one of the largest utilities in the Western United States announced Thursday they were launching a study to determine if up to five coal plants could be equipped with advanced nuclear reactors. The move further cemented the relationship between TerraPower,...
WYOMING STATE
WCVB

Salem Wind Port Project getting millions in federal funding

SALEM, Mass. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday more than $703 million to fund projects in Massachusetts and several other states to help improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. More than $33 million is being allotted to the Salem Wind Port...
SALEM, MA
energynow.ca

Higher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 27 (Reuters) – Sales of U.S. “freedom gas” are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices.
csengineermag.com

PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC WET Systems Selected by Sustainable Living Innovations for Six New Projects

SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”), a world leader in the energy transfer of wastewater, is pleased to announce the Company’s PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC T5, T10 and T15 Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) Systems has been selected by Sustainable Living Innovations (“SLI”) for six new projects in design or under construction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy