ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: N'Golo Kante Is A Top Target For Barcelona

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fL9lm_0iqMGYKp00

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly a top target for Barcelona.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are prepared to let N'Golo Kante leave the club next summer when his contract runs out in June, and with that comes a lot of interest in the player as a free agent.

The Blue's do not see much value in keeping Kante around the club due to his age an injury record, but certain clubs in Europe do, especially a club who have previously stated they will look for the free agent market next summer.

Barcelona have an interest in N'Golo Kante, and have him as a priority target for next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTx58_0iqMGYKp00
Kante is a top target for Barcelona

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Acording to Spanish publication Revelo, Barcelona have identified N'Golo Kante as a replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets , and are keen to sign the French midfielder to replace the Spaniard.

Kante is currently out with a hamstring injury, but Barcelona have stated that free agents are the way the intend to go in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYSQc_0iqMGYKp00
N'Golo Kante is likely to leave Chelsea on a free.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Despite the injury issues, Barcelona believe Kante is someone who can do the role Busquets as over the years, and slot straight into the side in a similar ilk to the iconic Spanish midfielder.

Chelsea will not offer Kante a contract, and he is expected to see out the remainder of his deal and leave the club next summer on a free.

Juventus also have interest in the midfielder, who would love to stay in London if possible.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
Daily Mail

Samuel Eto'o gives withering assessment of his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry in new documentary as he incredibly claims the Arsenal legend was 'not on my level'... and even suggests Nicolas Anelka was a better player

Samuel Eto'o has sensationally claimed that he was operating on a different level to his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry. The ex-Cameroonian striker played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barca, but believes the Frenchman was not on 'my level'. He further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro Martinez Never Gave Up Serie A Title But Said We’re Not Looking At The League Table”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had refuted suggestions that Lautaro Martinez has yielded the Serie A title after their 3-0 win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday evening. The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners over relegation-threatened Sampdoria, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa handing them all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
The Independent

Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

What the papers sayReal Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains...
BBC

La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
ESPN

Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria

Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Yardbarker

Gazzetta claims Juventus will try to sway Conte by adding two star players

Despite the ugly row that ensued two years ago during the Coppa Italia clash between Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, a recent report claimed that the two men have mended their relationship. The incident took place back when the manager was at the helm of Inter. He was caught by...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy