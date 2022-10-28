ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

WMBB

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wbrc.com

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: K9 sniffs out fentanyl during traffic stop, bonds reach over $1M

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Marathon were arrested on Friday morning after deputies say a K9 sniffed out fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 just after 12 a.m. in Layton. The truck was following other vehicles too closely and crossing a double yellow line.
LAYTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...

It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes

NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
NAPLES, FL
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

First and only Gubernatorial debate between Gov. DeSantis and Crist

On Oct. 24, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist met in Fort Pierce’s Sunrise Theatre for their only televised debate in the race for governor. The debate had previously been postponed due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The debate shaped up to be Democrat Charlie Crist’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
FORT PIERCE, FL

