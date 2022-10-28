Read full article on original website
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
wbrc.com
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
cw34.com
Congresswoman, local leaders react to display of antisemitic messages in Florida
BOCA RATON, FLA (WPEC) — On Monday, local politicians and faith leaders gathered in Palm Beach County to condemn the recent antisemitic messages across Florida. “We cannot allow hate to go unchecked and continue to fester,” said Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On Sunday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office said...
cw34.com
Sheriff: K9 sniffs out fentanyl during traffic stop, bonds reach over $1M
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Marathon were arrested on Friday morning after deputies say a K9 sniffed out fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 just after 12 a.m. in Layton. The truck was following other vehicles too closely and crossing a double yellow line.
Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...
It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
Click10.com
South Florida commissioner convicted of lying to get into ICE detention center to see lover
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – North Bay Village Commissioner Julianna Clare Strout has been convicted of lying to get into the Krome Service Processing Center in order to see her lover who was being held there, prosecutors announced Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
Former Miss Rhode Island convicted of lying to get into Florida ICE detention center
MIAMI — A former Miss America competitor and Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a handful of federal charges for her attempts in 2021 to visit her romantic partner in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said...
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes
NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Florida attorney who fought state’s helmet law dies in motorcycle crash not wearing one
(NBC) — Friends are speaking out after a Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one. Ron Smith, an experienced rider, was killed Aug. 20 after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility trailer. His passenger, Brenda Volpe, his girlfriend, also died. The […]
Florida dad sues Palm Beach school after teacher allegedly posted gay pride flags, 'proselytized' to students
An Orthodox Christian dad living in Florida filed a lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach, alleging a teacher posted gay pride flags and "proselytized” to students.
brevardtimes.com
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
fsunews.com
First and only Gubernatorial debate between Gov. DeSantis and Crist
On Oct. 24, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist met in Fort Pierce’s Sunrise Theatre for their only televised debate in the race for governor. The debate had previously been postponed due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The debate shaped up to be Democrat Charlie Crist’s...
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
WCTV
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United...
Click10.com
Deputy faces suspension after shooting man in St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce, Fla. – A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after she mistakenly shot someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
