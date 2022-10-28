Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
pix11.com
2 injured in hit-and-run during Halloween trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police in New Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and injured two pedestrians during trick-or-treating on Halloween. 2 injured in hit-and-run during Halloween trick-or-treating …. Police in New Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and injured two pedestrians during trick-or-treating on Halloween. Stars attend special screening...
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
pix11.com
Construction worker hit by car after falling from work site
A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said. Construction worker hit by car after falling from …. A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck...
pix11.com
Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election Day
We're now just one week away from a consequential midterm election and both Democrats and Republicans are ramping things up to try and energize voters. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Nov. 1, 2022) Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election …. We're now just one week...
pix11.com
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The “Trick-or-Streets” initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs. ‘Trick-or-Streets’ aims to keep kids safe on Halloween. Thousands of families...
pix11.com
6-year-old child shot in Newark: police
A 6-year-old child and two adults were injured in a shooting in Newark Tuesday evening, police said. A 6-year-old child and two adults were injured in a shooting in Newark Tuesday evening, police said. Fall boots. Vanessa Coppes, "BELLA" Editor-in-chief hunts down new boot styles for less than $150. Jumpstart...
Hochul crisscrossing NYC with crime-fighting message in final days of campaign
Lawlessness has emerged a top issue for voters as election day looms.
pix11.com
Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner
Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning. Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning. ‘Trick-or-Streets’ aims to keep kids safe on Halloween. Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New...
Lee Zeldin attempts to capitalize on arrest in shooting outside of his home
NEW YORK -- With a week to go until Election Day, crime continues to be the key focus between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.But as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, Zeldin got a rare opportunity Tuesday to hammer home his contention that the streets are unsafe.Zeldin must have been the news gods, or, more likely, Suffolk County police, who arrested a suspect Tuesday in the possibly gang-related shooting outside the congressman's home last month. It gave the Republican candidate an opportunity to highlight his signature issue."My daughters were pretty traumatized," Zeldin said.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election...
pix11.com
Rainy Halloween on tap in NY, NJ
The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening. The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening. Mostly sunny skies can be expected in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. $1 billion Powerball jackot up...
pix11.com
A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor
Blood Manor, now in its 19th year, may just be the scariest haunted house in New York City. It's also the perfect warmup act for Halloween. Even before you enter blood Manor, there are scary people outside to frighten the $40-a-pop ticket holders. A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor.
pix11.com
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating. Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. $1 billion Powerball...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
pix11.com
Tripledemic concerns
This year, Covid will collide with the flu and RSV, leading to a viral triple threat. This year, Covid will collide with the flu and RSV, leading to a viral triple threat. 12-year-old Bronx fire victim remembered for intelligence, …. Police have identified the four family members killed in a...
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Early Addition: Zeldin campaign clarifies that 'people should not be holding signs' that call Kathy Hochul the c-word
Because it took two rounds of asking for comment for the Republican candidate's people to come out against a supporter's sign, here are your early links: No ferry to Canarsie, watch out for dangerous drivers tonight, Trump jury selection sounds like it was hard, and more. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event
The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in the streets of Greenwich Village Monday night. About 60,000 participants walked up more than a mile stretch of Sixth Avenue for this year’s festivities. Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event. The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in...
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
The Jewish Press
NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques
Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
Comments / 1