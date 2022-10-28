ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

2 injured in hit-and-run during Halloween trick-or-treating in New Jersey

Police in New Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and injured two pedestrians during trick-or-treating on Halloween.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Construction worker hit by car after falling from work site

A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Biden, Obama make final push one week before Election Day

We're now just one week away from a consequential midterm election and both Democrats and Republicans are ramping things up to try and energize voters. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Nov. 1, 2022)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween

Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

6-year-old child shot in Newark: police

A 6-year-old child and two adults were injured in a shooting in Newark Tuesday evening, police said.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner

Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lee Zeldin attempts to capitalize on arrest in shooting outside of his home

NEW YORK -- With a week to go until Election Day, crime continues to be the key focus between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.But as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, Zeldin got a rare opportunity Tuesday to hammer home his contention that the streets are unsafe.Zeldin must have been the news gods, or, more likely, Suffolk County police, who arrested a suspect Tuesday in the possibly gang-related shooting outside the congressman's home last month. It gave the Republican candidate an opportunity to highlight his signature issue."My daughters were pretty traumatized," Zeldin said.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rainy Halloween on tap in NY, NJ

The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening. Mostly sunny skies can be expected in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor

Blood Manor, now in its 19th year, may just be the scariest haunted house in New York City. It's also the perfect warmup act for Halloween. Even before you enter blood Manor, there are scary people outside to frighten the $40-a-pop ticket holders. A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating

Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Tripledemic concerns

This year, Covid will collide with the flu and RSV, leading to a viral triple threat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event

The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in the streets of Greenwich Village Monday night. About 60,000 participants walked up more than a mile stretch of Sixth Avenue for this year's festivities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques

Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

