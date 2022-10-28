NEW YORK -- With a week to go until Election Day, crime continues to be the key focus between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.But as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, Zeldin got a rare opportunity Tuesday to hammer home his contention that the streets are unsafe.Zeldin must have been the news gods, or, more likely, Suffolk County police, who arrested a suspect Tuesday in the possibly gang-related shooting outside the congressman's home last month. It gave the Republican candidate an opportunity to highlight his signature issue."My daughters were pretty traumatized," Zeldin said.READ MORE: Tri-State voter guide: Nov. 8 General Election...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO