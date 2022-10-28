UNC basketball forward Armando Bacot earned more honors ahead of the 2022-23 season on Friday as he was named to the Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Watch List. The award is given to the top center in basketball at the end of the season. Bacot joins Caleb Love, Leaky Black and Pete Nance on preseason award watch lists. Bacot, a preseason All-American, returns to North Carolina after having a terrific junior year campaign. Despite being snubbed as ACC Player of the Year last year, it was clear he was the most important in the conference. As a junior, Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game....

