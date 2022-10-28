Read full article on original website
Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Predicts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Take Seeing LeBron James Break His Record Well
LeBron James has begun his quest to become the best NBA scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James came into the season needing 1,353 points to match Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 regular-season points, a record he has held for over 30 years.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves?
A look at how close LeBron James is to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after the Lakers' matchup against the Timberwolves. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Timberwolves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT
Kobe Bryant was the closest player to Michael Jordan.
Armando Bacot named to Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Watch List
UNC basketball forward Armando Bacot earned more honors ahead of the 2022-23 season on Friday as he was named to the Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Watch List. The award is given to the top center in basketball at the end of the season. Bacot joins Caleb Love, Leaky Black and Pete Nance on preseason award watch lists. Bacot, a preseason All-American, returns to North Carolina after having a terrific junior year campaign. Despite being snubbed as ACC Player of the Year last year, it was clear he was the most important in the conference. As a junior, Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game....
Tyrese Maxey joins Kyrie Irving, Yao Ming in NBA history with 1st-half performance
The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip on Friday with a rematch with the Toronto Raptors, and they needed somebody to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. That somebody is Tyrese Maxey who is putting on an absolute clinic in Canada. The third-year guard out of Kentucky has 27 points on 10-for-10 shooting, including 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, as Philadelphia has a 65-48 lead over the Raptors.
Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
Paul Pierce had a problem with Klay Thompson's list of the greatest shooters ever as he felt he should have been on it.
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
Michael Jordan was superior in the NBA Finals, and a lot better than Scottie Pippen.
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis
The Brooklyn Nets cannot seem to catch a break this season. After being touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have failed to live up to those expectations. As of now, the franchise has a record of 1-5 and are currently on a four-game losing streak following a tough defeat against the Indiana Pacers.
Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995
The viral video of Russell Westbrook's 50-point triple double resurfaces amid struggles on the Lakers.
DeMar DeRozan Makes History in Kobe Bryant's Shoes
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan achieved a scoring milestone in Nike Kobe 10 shoes.
