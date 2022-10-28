ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot named to Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Watch List

UNC basketball forward Armando Bacot earned more honors ahead of the 2022-23 season on Friday as he was named to the Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Watch List. The award is given to the top center in basketball at the end of the season. Bacot joins Caleb Love, Leaky Black and Pete Nance on preseason award watch lists. Bacot, a preseason All-American, returns to North Carolina after having a terrific junior year campaign. Despite being snubbed as ACC Player of the Year last year, it was clear he was the most important in the conference. As a junior, Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrese Maxey joins Kyrie Irving, Yao Ming in NBA history with 1st-half performance

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip on Friday with a rematch with the Toronto Raptors, and they needed somebody to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. That somebody is Tyrese Maxey who is putting on an absolute clinic in Canada. The third-year guard out of Kentucky has 27 points on 10-for-10 shooting, including 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, as Philadelphia has a 65-48 lead over the Raptors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KFI AM 640

Lakers to Retire George Mikan's Number

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 99 jersey worn by George Mikan when he led the then-Minneapolis Lakers to six championships from 1949-54 before Sunday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

The Brooklyn Nets cannot seem to catch a break this season. After being touted as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have failed to live up to those expectations. As of now, the franchise has a record of 1-5 and are currently on a four-game losing streak following a tough defeat against the Indiana Pacers.
BROOKLYN, NY

