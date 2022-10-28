ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwpRU_0iqMFPQV00

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.

The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.

Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.

He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.

His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died.

“He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.”

The musician suffered from various illnesses and injuries in the final years of his life, with doctors often telling him they should have taken him decades ago, Mr Farnum said.

He added that just before his death, Lewis’ wife Judith said: “He is ready to leave.”

Born in 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana, Lewis later moved to Memphis, Tennessee where he found work as a studio musician for Sun Studios.

While working at Sun, he and Carl Perkins jammed with Presley and Johnny Cash in a session that would later be referred to as being played by the “Million Dollar Quartet”.

Across this career, his music became a hit in the pop, country and R&B charts.

He also became known for his famous stage antics, such as playing standing up and even lighting the occasional piano on fire.

Lewis enlisted the help of such admirers as Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Buddy Guy for his 2006 release Last Man Standing.

His last album was a gospel record with his cousin, lifetime televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who had preached against his music when they were younger.

Lewis was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s first class in 1986 and a few years later in 1989, he was honoured for his contribution to the recording industry with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He also received a host of accolades including a lifetime achievement Grammy and two Grammy hall of fame awards, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The Country Music Association tweeted: “It is with great sadness we’ve learned about the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis, who was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this month.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

On Thursday his death was falsely reported before a representative for Lewis confirmed he was still alive.

Lewis is survived by his seventh wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, his children Jerry Lee Lewis III, Ronnie Lewis, Phoebe Lewis and Lori Lancaster.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis. The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday. A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost...
VERMONT STATE
newschain

National winner Noble Yeats back in business at Wexford

Grand National hero Noble Yeats returned to winning ways when landing the M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford. The seven-year-old carried amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen, son of owner Robert, to a famous victory in the Aintree marathon last season in what was the jockey’s last ever competitive ride. Trainer...
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report

Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Outsider.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Despite Reports

UPDATE: Despite previous reports claiming Jerry Lee Lewis had passed away, the legendary musician is still alive, living in Memphis. Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. As reported by TMZ, the “Great Balls of Fire” singer passed away on Wednesday (October 26) at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
EW.com

Jerry Lee Lewis erroneously reported dead days before actual death

UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis' death was erroneously reported on Wednesday, while his rep confirmed to EW he was still alive at that time. The rep informed EW on Friday that the singer has since died. There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
MEMPHIS, TN
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
newschain

Bolger pays tribute as Manning enjoys winning farewell

Jim Bolger led the tributes to his jockey and son-in-law Kevin Manning, who announced his immediate retirement at Galway on Monday. Having partnered Bolger’s Vocal Studies to victory, 55-year-old Manning called time on an illustrious career, meaning one of the longest standing partnerships in racing has come to an end.
newschain

Oxford pair Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin still suspended against Fleetwood

Oxford continue to be without suspended duo Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood. Midfielder Bodin is serving out his two-match ban, while striker Taylor is completing a three-game suspension. Manager Karl Robinson is set to return to the dugout after his own...
newschain

Luton without injured Henri Lansbury for Reading chash

Luton will be without Henri Lansbury for the visit of Reading. The former England Under-21 international was forced off early on in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland and could be missing for 10 days with what boss Nathan Jones called a “tweak”. Luke Berry was an unused...
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Hope Powell steps down as manager of Brighton’s WSL side

Hope Powell has stepped down as manager of Brighton, the Women’s Super League side have confirmed. The former England boss took the Brighton helm in July 2017 and led the Seagulls to a best-ever sixth-placed finish in the 2020-21 season. Their form has been far less successful this campaign...
newschain

Five of the best for Kevin Manning

After Kevin Manning called time on his long and successful career at Galway, we look back at five of the best horses he rode – all trained by his father-in-law and master handler Jim Bolger. New Approach. Manning rode this son of Galileo in each of his 11 career...
newschain

Injury scares for Australia trio Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis

Australia improved their prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals but victory over Ireland came at a cost with injuries to Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis. Finch returned to form by clubbing three sixes and five fours in his 44-ball 63, the linchpin of his side’s 179...
newschain

Farrend Rawson and Ousmane Fane back from bans as Morecambe host Derby

Manager Derek Adams will have Farrend Rawson and Ousmane Fane available again for Tuesday night’s visit of Derby in Sky Bet League One. Both players served one-match bans in the 1-1 draw at Wycombe on Saturday after collecting their fifth bookings of the season against Cheltenham last week. The...
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy