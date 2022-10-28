Tioga scores early, often against Peabody to clinch playoff spot

By LaMar Gafford

Photo of Tioga's Jeremiah Caldwell

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Last season, Tioga rode the running of quarterback Gabe Sellers to get a win over Peabody.

This year, it was a collective effort as the Indians defeated the Warhorses, 55-0, Thursday at W.C. Davis Memorial Stadium. The game was moved from Friday due to possible inclement weather in the Alexandria area.

“We knew that we had to try to come out and put up some points because that’s a dangerous football team over there,” Tioga coach Kevin Cook said. “We knew they were coming off scoring 28 unanswered points in a short period of time last week (against Grant), so I told our kids, ‘No matter what’s going on, we have to keep working. You can’t let off.’”

The biggest beneficiary was Jeremiah Caldwell, who broke free for four touchdowns. Caldwell set the tone with a long touchdown run on the second play of the game and scored on Tioga’s third drive to give it a quick 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

After his third TD, the Indians led, 28-0, to close the first quarter.

“I just want to thank the coaches for this opportunity and thank the offensive line for allowing me to show my potential," Caldwell said.

“He’s really come on strong for us at the end, and we’re super proud of him,” Cook said.

Tioga (6-3, 1-2 District 2-4A) still turned to Sellers’ running to help build on its lead as he did have two short touchdowns - extending it to 42-0 and triggering a running clock. Sellers also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jacorian Norris right before halftime for a 49-0 lead.

As often as the Indians found the end zone, the Warhorses were not as lucky.

Peabody (4-5, 1-2) quickly fell behind after a short punt to close its first drive and back-to-back fumbles to end its second and third.

Caleb Davidson, who threw for 480 yards and five touchdowns against Grant last week, was held in check due to Tioga’s defense throwing numerous defensive looks.

In the third quarter, the Indians scored one final touchdown, a rushing one from Case Malone with most of Tioga’s backups in the game.

With the win, Tioga has secured a spot in the playoffs and holds on to hopes of hosting a game in the playoffs.

Going into Week 9, Tioga was the No. 19 team in Division I’s select bracket and Peabody was No. 18 in the select side of Division II.

Tioga will play at home against Grant on Nov. 3 for another Thursday game, while Peabody travels to Franklin Parish.