ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Above-average temperatures to continue over final October weekend

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxEwV_0iqMFCCI00

The UK will see above-average temperatures continue this weekend with London recording a potential high of 23C (73.4F) – well above the 15C (59F) average maximum for the month of October.

The Met Office said the temperatures are “unusual but not exceptional” and there is some way to go before reaching the record high for October, which was 29.9C (85.82F) recorded in Gravesend on October 1 2011.

But the current temperatures are still notable, with overnight temperatures in Plymouth on Saturday expected to reach as high as 15C (59F) – higher than Devon’s October average daytime maximum of 14C (57.2F).

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the above-average temperatures are the result of a jet stream, which normally comes across the Atlantic more directly, taking a big loop down south and then coming back up and bringing all the southerly air with it.

The maximum average temperature in October in southern England is 14C or 15C, but places are seeing potential highs of early 20s over the next couple of days.

On Saturday, temperatures of 21C (69.8F), 22C (71.6F) or even 23C (73.4F) could be recorded in London, where the average October maximum is 15C.

Temperatures in Cardiff are expected to reach a possible 20C (68F), much warmer than the average maximum of 13.5C (56.3F).

Temperatures in Birmingham could hit 19C (66.2F), well above the maximum average for the West Midlands in October which is 14C (57.2F).

Forecasters expect temperatures to come down slightly on Sunday.

Speaking about the above-average temperatures, Mr Madge said: “It’s unusual but not exceptional. It’s perhaps slightly more unusual as well in that it has been a prolonged weather pattern.

“The weather pattern that’s bringing us this flow of warm air has been quite stubborn and persistent.

“And we’ve been in this pattern for a number of days. It’s led some people to suggest that it’s an Indian summer, but we’re not agreeing with that.

“Traditionally an Indian summer would be where you get sunshine and still dry conditions, and obviously we’ve had quite a lot of wind.

“It’s only the temperatures that are warmer than average.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Blustery beginning to November as Storm Claudio brings high winds

Storm Claudio is set to bring gusty weather overnight, with winds in excess of 70 miles per hour possible in some coastal areas of England. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the south until 8am on Tuesday, saying the weather could risk causing disruption.
newschain

Chelsea boss Graham Potter well beaten on Premier League return to Brighton

Chelsea boss Graham Potter endured mocking taunts of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his unbeaten start was smashed by a stunning 4-1 Premier League battering at former club Brighton. Rampant Albion raced into a commanding half-time lead, with own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh...
newschain

Legacy Bill ‘biggest abuse of human rights in UK history’, says victims’ group

Proposed law to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is the biggest abuse of human rights in UK history, a victims’ group has said. The Government’s draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.
AccuWeather

Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Winterlike cold to charge across eastern US with snow for some

Old Man Winter is getting an early start to spreading the season's first significant burst of cold air across the Midwest and Northeast, and the winterlike chill will arrive with snow for some. The effects of the cold will be far-reaching, AccuWeather meteorologists say, with the potential for a damaging freeze well into the Southern states.
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Summerlike warmth to give way to winter preview in western US

A major pattern change featuring much lower temperatures and opportunities for rain in lower elevations and snow in the mountains will unfold during the last 10 days of October across a large part of the western United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The change can help tame the wildfire risk, ease ongoing drought concerns and give skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts something to cheer about, but could cause some problems for travelers.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures

More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy