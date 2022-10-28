ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
fourfourtwo.com

How will Germany play at the World Cup?

Germany are among the favourites to lift the World Cup in Qatar, but how will they set up under Hansi Flick?. Germany are one of the most successful sides in World Cup history, having won the trophy four times, and will be among the hot favourites to do it again in Qatar.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has "already" signed for the Gunners, says team-mate

Arsenal have already signed €100 million wonderkid Mykhaylo Mudryk. Well, that's according to one of the winger's team-mates, who has been speaking about the rumours concerning his colleague's move to the Premier League. Mudryk has taken the Champions League by storm this season, leading to an increased interest from Europe's big guns – and is valued at around £85m.
fourfourtwo.com

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
fourfourtwo.com

When is the Champions League last-16 draw and who has qualified?

The Champions League last-16 draw is nearly here, as the final group stage games determine who will make it to the knockout stages. Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have all booked their places in the draw already, but the likes of Barcelona and Juventus have shocked fans by failing to progress.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had "ligament testing" – but Mikel Arteta is positive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka was only "limping" after the impact injury that forced him off against Nottingham Forest, despite tests on his ligaments. Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had "ligament testing" on his ankle – but manager Mikel Arteta says that things are looking positive. The...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds to rebuild heavily with EIGHT new players linked

Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League but could be set to revolutionise their squad with a stunning rebuild. Liverpool are set for one of their biggest rebuilds in their history, following a poor start to the season. The Reds slumped to a second consecutive loss to a relegation battler...
fourfourtwo.com

"Jurgen Klopp will oversee Liverpool transition": Agent denies Klopp will resign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not going to resign from his post as Liverpool manager. That's according to the German's agent, who has addressed rumours that the Reds boss could end his time on Merseyside after seven seasons and several major trophies across his tenure. We check over 250 million...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool: Five academy stars about to take off

Throughout Liverpool’s hit-and-miss start to the campaign at first-team level, their academy pursuits have been enthralling and, by and large, successful. Led by Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson respectively, the under-21s and under-18s have shown strong signs of the progress desired. The under-19s’ run in the UEFA Youth League...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp agrees to sign two midfielders this January

Liverpool are looking to rebuild a tired squad and will look to invest in two players – to bring their total tally of midfielders to 12. Liverpool are set to bring in another two midfielders to their squad this January. That's according to reports linking the Reds with reinforcements,...
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta optimistic over Bukayo Saka's World Cup chances after injury scare

Saka had to come off less than half-an-hour into the Gunners' 5-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta says that Bukayo Saka "hopefully" only sustained a knock, after the winger was forced off during the first half of Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is in talks over a groundbreaking new deal

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at an outrageous swoop for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante. Kante is set to miss the World Cup through injury after winning the trophy four years ago with France. Instead of going to Qatar, however, the midfielder is going to decide his future, with his current Chelsea contract coming to an end next summer.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: £86m wonderkid goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to replace Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as Hugo Lloris's replacement. Lloris has been between the sticks for over a decade, winning a World Cup during his time as a the Spurs captain. Now 36, however, the Lilywhites are beginning to look to the future, despite the Frenchman having signed a two-year deal relatively recently.
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Blues to sign Leandro Trossard for £30m

Chelsea morphing into Brighton and Hove Albion? The Blues want Leandro Trossard after nabbing Graham Potter and Marc Cucurella. Chelsea have launched a £30 million bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star, Leandro Trossard. Trossard has been in stunning form for the Seagulls this season and until the...
fourfourtwo.com

Rangers become worst-ever team in Champions League group stage history

Rangers have become the worst-ever team in Champions League history after recording a sixth straight defeat to Ajax at Ibrox. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side finish the group stage having lost every game and scoring just a single goal – leaving them with a goal difference of -20. Thank you...

