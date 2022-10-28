Read full article on original website
Roughing the passer on Mac Jones may be season-changing call for Patriots | Chris Mason
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Not even the speedy Tyquan Thornton could catch him. After a miscommunication with Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones threw a backbreaking pick-six to Michael Carter II. It was telegraphed so badly that nobody was close to touching the Jets cornerback as he strode in the the end zone to put New York up, 17-3, late in the the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. You can make the argument that the Patriots didn’t deserve to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Although their play (especially on the offensive end) was rarely inspiring, it didn’t matter that much since they were playing a team that somehow looked worse.
Patriots announce 2 roster moves on trade deadline day, add veteran punter
The New England Patriots didn’t make any trades on deadline day, but they did add two young players to their practice squad. On Tuesday, the Patriots announced that they had signed rookie offensive lineman Hayden Howerton and veteran punter Michael Palardy to their practice squad. In corresponding moves, the...
NFL trade deadline: Here are 5 players the Patriots could acquire
The NFL trade deadline is almost here. Tuesday marks the last day that teams across the league can acquire another player via trade or sell off assets. The deadline for all trades is at 4 p.m., so if the Patriots are going to make a move to improve their roster, time is at the essence.
Former Patriots: N’Keal Harry ‘an enforcer;’ Jarrett Stidham steps in at QB
It was a big week for familiar faces finally making it onto the field with new teams. N’Keal Harry, best known as a New England Patriots draft bust, scored his first touchdown with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Jarrett Stidham got his first extended action since he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
8 takeaways: Mac Jones takes a beating as Patriots capitalize on bailout call vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones took an absolute beating in the Meadowlands, but the Patriots capitalized on a bailout penalty flag and the defense made Zach Wilson look like Zach Wilson in a 22-17 victory. Jones was sacked six times and took a couple heavy hits in the...
Colts fire offensive coordinator five days before game vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts have shaken up their offensive once again, just days before their game against the New England Patriots. On Monday, the Colts announced that they had relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties. Indianapolis heads to New England to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in five days.
