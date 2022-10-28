The Seattle Seahawks vs. the New York Giants is the only game in Week 8 that features two teams with winning records. The 4-3 Seahawks will host the 6-1 Giants on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX by using Sling, fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials while Sling offers 50% off your first month. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO