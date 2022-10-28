Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m. Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
WAAY-TV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
WAAY-TV
Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
WAAY-TV
Jury: Jimmy Spencer deserves death for murdering 3 in Guntersville
A jury has decided Jimmy Spencer should receive the death penalty for murdering three people in Guntersville in 2018. The vote was unanimous. Spencer looked down at the floor while the jury's verdict was read Friday. The jury made the choice Friday, two days after convicting Spencer for the murders...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
WAAY-TV
Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager
The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone Sunday evening. Her family, friends and members of the community gathered together at the church in prayer that she will return to her home safely. Purvis has been missing from her home since Sept. 26th,...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck
A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
WAAY-TV
Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker
A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others
One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life. "It all started over one pill, and...
WAAY-TV
Food pantry in Northwest Huntsville expanding after Gov. Ivey awards $50,000 grant
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $50,000 grant to a food pantry in northwest Huntsville, allowing New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church to expand its small room pantry into a larger, multipurposed space. The coordinator for community services, Robin Daly, said once renovations are done in about 6 months, they'll be...
WAAY-TV
Junior League of Huntsville hosts Apple Annie Carnival
Families headed to Constitution Hall Park on Saturday to celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville's 51st anniversary. The group put together its 2nd annual Apple Annie Carnival, which was free to attend. Tickets for games and for food cost $2 a piece. Kids were able to get their face painted...
WAAY-TV
Real estate experts: Madison County housing market remains strong
Fixed 30-year interest rates are sitting at more than 7%, while just last year they were less than half of that number. Madison County real estate market balances as mortgage rates rise. Mortgage rates are rising causing a wave of uncertainty in the housing market with buyers faced with paying...
WAAY-TV
Haunting tours through historic Huntsville with the Huntsville Ghost Walk
A historic tour, with a haunting twist... On the Huntsville Ghost Walk, people never know what they'll learn, or see. "To my knowledge, everything I'll be telling you tonight is completely true," said Leslie Stout as she leads her group. She's been a tour guide with Huntsville Ghost Walk since...
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M Falls 24-17 To Rival Alabama State In Final Seconds of 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the game of the year no matter the records, Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2 SWAC) surrendered the lead late and fell 24-17 to rival Alabama State (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) in the 81st Magic City Classic in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, October 29.
WAAY-TV
SNEAK PEEK: The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Nov. 4 is...
The WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week for Oct. 28 is:. Watch WAAY 31 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a preview of the game, and don’t miss Big Game Friday Night to see which team takes home the win!. Big Game Friday Night kicks...
