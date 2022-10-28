ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

WAAY-TV

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Jury: Jimmy Spencer deserves death for murdering 3 in Guntersville

A jury has decided Jimmy Spencer should receive the death penalty for murdering three people in Guntersville in 2018. The vote was unanimous. Spencer looked down at the floor while the jury's verdict was read Friday. The jury made the choice Friday, two days after convicting Spencer for the murders...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck

A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Junior League of Huntsville hosts Apple Annie Carnival

Families headed to Constitution Hall Park on Saturday to celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville's 51st anniversary. The group put together its 2nd annual Apple Annie Carnival, which was free to attend. Tickets for games and for food cost $2 a piece. Kids were able to get their face painted...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

