A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO