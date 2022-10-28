Southridge QB Austin Guier's late touchdown pass to Gunnar Beauchamp voted top Washington high school football play of Week 8

With time winding down in the Mid-Columbia Conference game last week against Kennewick, Southridge desperately needed a score.

Trailing by a touchdown, quarterback Austin Guier linked up with wide receiver Gunnar Beauchamp for an 18-yard score with 28 seconds remaining that proved to be a game-winner in the Suns' 38-37 victory.

That score would hold the rest of the way and the game-winning touchdown was was voted the top play in SBLive WA's Week 8 play-of-the-week poll.

The play received 68.52% of the vote and Mount Spokane's Maverick Kincaid's game-sealing interception was second with 18.33%.

Watch the top plays from Week 8 below: