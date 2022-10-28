ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Lawsuit against county expands to challenge modems transmitting vote results

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 3 days ago

A lawsuit over election records data requests in Rice County has expanded into a challenge of the use of modems in voting equipment. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has gotten involved and is joining the county in asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Judge Carol Hanks indicated during a hearing this week she is unlikely to issue any ruling before Election Day.

The lawsuit was filed in August in Rice County District Court against Denise Anderson, Rice County’s elections director. It was filed by Kathleen Hagen, who is a Lonsdale resident and a former election judge, and Matt Benda, an attorney from Albert Lea who was a Republican candidate for Congress.

The lawsuit initially sought to force the county to release more documents about its elections equipment.

The plaintiffs later expanded the scope of the lawsuit, asking Hanks to issue an order prohibiting the county from using modems to transmit election results to the Secretary of State. The modems are a threat to election integrity, Benda argues.

“My request for information based on belief has turned into documented and undisputed fact,” Benda said during a virtual court hearing on Wednesday. “Rice County has modems embedded into their machines. These models are not inspected or certified as required by Minnesota law.”

While voting tabulation machines are inspected, Benda contends the modems embedded within them also should be individually inspected.

Ann Goering, attorney for Rice County, countered during Wednesday’s hearing that state law specifically allows modems to transmit results.

“What’s going on in this case is that the petitioner doesn’t like the statute,” Goering said. “It’s asking this court to overrule a Minnesota statute. They’re telling you that you are supposed to overrule Minnesota Statute 206.845 for no reason. They just don’t like it. They have no legal basis for doing that.”

Goering also noted that state law also says modems cannot be turned on until after the votes are counted and printed at each polling location.

“There is no evidence that a modem that is turned off and cannot be turned on until after the official votes are tabulated and printed off, makes the election vulnerable to any sort of penetration risk,” Goering said. “It’s simply someone’s imagination.”

Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hartshorn has joined the case as an intervenor on behalf of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. He argued Wednesday that Hagen and Benda’s new request is a “serious misinterpretation” of a law that allows people to contest an error or omission in a single election race.

The county and state attorneys also argued that a complaint over election modems would need to be decided by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

“They are challenging the voting system that directly involves U.S. representatives, and that belongs in front of the Supreme Court,” Goering said. “That is a pure jurisdictional issue. And this petition cannot go forward in front of the district court. It must be dismissed.”

Benda countered that there is precedent that allows the district court judge to decide on his request.

Hartshorn also argued Wednesday that the petition should be dismissed, because the plaintiffs failed, as required by state law, to notify potentially impacted candidates, which in this case is all local, state and congressional candidates on ballots in Rice County.

Judge Carol Hanks noted she can take up to 90 days to make a ruling. Benda said he would welcome a ruling, even if it comes after Election day.

“If it comes after the election, I think it has the same bearing. We want to get the right answer here,” he said. “No, I’m not trying to stop any election. I’m trying to raise the fact that we have a vulnerable and really questionable interpretation of whether modems should be certified and whether they should be inspected.”

