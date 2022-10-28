ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Questions Raised As Unsound Miami Beach Condo Is Evacuated

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tk9l_0iqMDoTM00

More questions than answers as a Miami Beach condo is evacuated after an inspection deems it structurally unsafe. Cracks in columns, wall damage, water leaks, damage to a concrete beam in the garage revealed as as the Port Royale located in the 69-hundred block of Collins Avenue, not far from Surfside, was undergoing its 50 year inspection. Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado says they're working with Miami Beach officials to ensure residents were properly warned. Repairs are expected to take at least ten days, tenants will get help with housing thanks to the new Tenants Bill of Rights, owners are on their own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami

A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida

Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Northwest Miami Neighborhood

A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue, where Miami Police were investigating several cars in the area that may have been damaged. Investigators have not released details on what may...
MIAMI, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day

With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach’s Atlantic Crossing will finally open. What you’ll see: restaurants, apartments and lots more.

After a decade of planning, the doors are close to finally opening on the $300 million Atlantic Crossing development in downtown Delray Beach. Spanning nine acres along Atlantic Avenue just east of Federal Highway, Atlantic Crossing will feature restaurants, shops, 83,000 square feet of office space and 261 luxury apartments, making it one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. The ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Boy Missing for Two Months Found Safe in Canada

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a 6-year-old boy with autism missing from Miami-Dade since August, was found safe and unharmed in Canada, Miami-Dade Police said. JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement. A missing person alert...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area

The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy