Questions Raised As Unsound Miami Beach Condo Is Evacuated

More questions than answers as a Miami Beach condo is evacuated after an inspection deems it structurally unsafe. Cracks in columns, wall damage, water leaks, damage to a concrete beam in the garage revealed as as the Port Royale located in the 69-hundred block of Collins Avenue, not far from Surfside, was undergoing its 50 year inspection. Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado says they're working with Miami Beach officials to ensure residents were properly warned. Repairs are expected to take at least ten days, tenants will get help with housing thanks to the new Tenants Bill of Rights, owners are on their own.