Kellie Martin joins us to talk about her array of animals and her movie ‘An Amish Sin’

Kellie Martin joined us to talk about her array of animals and her new movie “An Amish Sin.” Kellie was given two goats for her birthday last week, and she’s named them Pumpkin and Kip.

She spoke about how she loves farm life and thinks it’s the best way to bring up children. We then spoke to her about her new movie “An Amish Sin,” where she plays the mother of an Amish daughter being sexually abused.

“An Amish Sin” premieres tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 28, 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.