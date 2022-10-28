ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Kellie Martin joins us to talk about her array of animals and her movie ‘An Amish Sin’

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t88YP_0iqMDgPY00

Kellie Martin joined us to talk about her array of animals and her new movie “An Amish Sin.” Kellie was given two goats for her birthday last week, and she’s named them Pumpkin and Kip.

She spoke about how she loves farm life and thinks it’s the best way to bring up children. We then spoke to her about her new movie “An Amish Sin,” where she plays the mother of an Amish daughter being sexually abused.

“An Amish Sin” premieres tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Paige Spara joins us to talk all about ‘The Good Doctor’

Paige Spara joined us to talk all about her show “The Good Doctor.” She had to relocate to Vancouver for the role, and apart from missing her family, she is really enjoying it. “The Good Doctor” is in its sixth season, Paige feels the show has been so successful because it provides hope to so […]
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?

Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
KTLA

2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
PALMDALE, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25

LOS ANGELES — Cormac Roth, a musician and the youngest son of British actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a yearlong bout with cancer, his family confirmed Monday. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy, and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement, obtained by Variety.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
KTLA

KTLA

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy