WDAM-TV
Career opportunities for students in Jones County
The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. A local church is preparing for its annual fall festival. The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday. Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes. Updated: Oct....
Hattiesburg man arrested for 2020 homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. Police said Eddie Pearson, 26, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Saturday, October 30 around 12:00 a.m. at a home on Timberton Drive. Pearson had an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Parks & Rec wins big at state association conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What do a pickleball 101 clinic, a monthly art market and improvements at Duncan Lake have in common? They are all Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation programs, and they all won top awards at this year’s annual conference for the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association. “We...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt residents walk with a cause
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday proved to be a day of fellowship and fundraising at Optimist Park in Lamar County. It also proved to be a day of using shared experiences to open up to new people. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its “Mississippi Walks for Diabetes,” welcoming families...
WDAM-TV
EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities. The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new...
WDAM-TV
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
WDAM-TV
WCU School of Education breaks grauation record
Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs. A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. 10pm...
usm.edu
Paul, Holloway to be Presented HUB Award Nov. 17
Two men with long records of service to the city of Hattiesburg and their beloved alma mater, The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), have earned what’s considered the highest honor bestowed by the local community - the HUB Award. USM President Dr. Joe Paul and USM Dean of Students...
WDAM-TV
Nov. Hattiesburg Pocket Museum exhibit has guests searching
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - I spy, with my little eye, something new ... like a new museum exhibit?. The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s November exhibit is said to be the museum’s largest “I Spy” exhibit yet. The content of the exhibit is on loan from The Office...
WDAM-TV
LPD annual food drive
A local church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Southern Miss holds drives for Eagle's Nest Food Pantry. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. The...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WDAM-TV
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County. Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April. He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal. “Instead of...
WDAM-TV
Covington County School Board District One race
A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. 10pm Headlines 11/1. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live recording. Patrick's Tuesday...
WDAM-TV
Food Truck Festival set for this weekend in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The fun will include live music, food trucks, craft vendors, pony rides and a car show. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can,” said Alex Roberts, owner of Eatin...
WDAM-TV
New railroad bridge making progress in Petal River Park
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction is making progress on the railroad bridge near Petal River Park, across the Leaf River. The work started in January on the 120-year-old bridge, and Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the process is ahead of schedule. He says construction on the bridge will not be...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend. According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight. Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church hosts annual fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A local Hattiesburg church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Youth Pastor Calvin Bogan says the set up for the festival starts early and gives families a safe alternative to trick or treating, with the carnival games and rides. “We wanted to give our members of...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WDAM-TV
Critic-celebrated show, ‘The Scribe,’ brings story of Christ to Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With over 1,000 performances worldwide, an award-winning portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ makes its next stop in the City Beautiful on Sunday, Nov. 6. Franklin United Methodist Church recently announced they would host a special performance of The Scribe, a dramatic, musical presentation of...
Hattiesburg, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Comments / 1